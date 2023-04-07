Governor Kristi Noem's signing of Senate Bill 35 solidified $13 million in funding for the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) in Lead to help it become the world's foremost facility of its kind.

The South Dakota State Legislature granted the sum to the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, who operates the facility, last week to fund the first of a two-phase expansion plan on the 4850-foot level of the sprawling underground campus. The first phase includes the installation of ventilation and rock removal infrastructure for the second phase.

The second phase, at a cost of $100 million, consists of the excavation of two large caverns each worth $500 million and the capability to house two experiments at a time. The primary donor for this phase is T. Denny Sanford. Headley said Sanford has made a verbal commitment for a significant donation, though the exact amount is undetermined.

Though the search for phase two donors has begun, there is plenty of time to acquire the $100 million, according to Headley. SDSTA is focused on the strategic design and planning of the 4850-foot level expansion with help from the international particle physics community. By the end of the year, Headley hopes to finalize plans to get a clear idea of the geometry and dimensions of the two caverns to fit the future physics experiments.

By 2025, the design will be finalized and the second round funding secured.

"The 2025 timeframe is when we would look to have funding from Denny Sanford and federal funding as well," Headley said. "We did get a letter of commitment from Senators Thune and Rounds to seek federal funding to make sure that the project will be whole from a financial perspective."

Since its inception in 2007, the SURF campus has been under constant development. SDSTA and Fermilab — the United States Department of Energy national laboratory — with the help of Thyssen Mining Company, are halfway done excavating three caverns for the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). LBNF will help scientists to better understand neutrinos, which they believe hold answers to the creation of the universe, dark matter, black holes, the death of stars and more.

The funds recently awarded to SURF were given emergency qualification that allows immediate transfer after its passage and approval. These efforts were to save on mobilization cost by allowing Thyssen Mining, Inc., to proceed directly from the LBNF excavation, which is approximately 60% excavated, to phase one of the 4850-foot level expansion.

Mobilization is expensive because it involves a cumbersome process of taking mining machinery apart, lowering the parts thousands of feet below the surface, then reassembling the machinery underground.

Headley estimates proceeding directly to the new expansion would save $15 million.

"Our Fermilab colleagues who are leading that effort are doing a great job bringing that project along," Headley said. "We talk about the 4850-foot level expansion and all these other things, but making sure LBNF, the largest science experiment ever attempted on US soil, gets built is really our number one priority."

SDSTA is also working with Caterpillar, Inc., to implement a Wi-Fi-based personnel and equipment tracking system called Minestar that would replace the rudimentary brass tag system. Like miners have been doing for many decades, underground workers at SURF simply hang a brass nametag on a board labeled "in" when they enter SURF and replace the nametag on the "out" board when they leave.

Replacing the system has been a difficult task because at nearly mile underground, satellite GPS signals fall silent.

Currently being developed and tested on the 1700-foot level of SURF, Minestar would dramatically increase the safety and management of SURF workers. Additionally, the cutting-edge system could be the catalyst for the implementation of autonomous Caterpillar vehicles. With every underground worker and vehicle wearing a tracking device, workers above ground can monitor nearly all operating processes and can critique processes through data collection software to increase efficiency as well as safety.

"We see a huge advantage whenever we do emergency response exercises. One of the first things we have to do is figure out where everybody is and now we have a database that shows where people and equipment are located and where they're moving in real time," Headley said. "The 1700-foot level where Caterpillar is working is fully deployed. The vehicles have conducted simulated mining activities, but there are a number of different applications for Minestar and the autonomous vehicles are just a part of it."

The State of South Dakota has now invested $75 million dollars in SURF over the past 15 years. Headley said he and the SURF team are incredibly appreciative of the legislature and the governor's support and they are excited to go to work.

Excavation of the 4850-foot level caverns is expected to begin in mid- to late-2027. Next generation physics experiments will be conducted in the caverns around 2030.