Surgeon honored for 1,500th surgery using da Vinci robotics

Robert Santa-Cruz, M.D., was recently honored after performing 1,500 surgeries using the da Vinci robotic surgical system. Intuitive, the company that produces the da Vinci robot, presented him with an award for this milestone achievement.

Santa-Cruz is a urologist with Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, Fifth Street. He has been with Monument Health since 2019.

In 2022, Santa-Cruz performed more than 240 robotic-assisted surgeries.

“I think that puts me in the top 5% of urologic volume in the country,” Santa-Cruz said. “When you look at the relative size of the community, that’s really remarkable.”

Santa-Cruz said he has been performing robotic-assisted surgery using da Vinci robotics since 2004. He’s continued learning and adapting as the robotics evolve.

“Da Vinci has had a few different models over the years. I’ve used every generation of their robotics. The one I’m currently using is the fourth-generation machine,” Santa-Cruz said.

Santa-Cruz said he uses the robotics for cancer and reconstructive surgeries. About 75% of the robotic-assisted surgeries he performs are to treat prostate, kidney and bladder cancers.

Santa-Cruz said he has worked to expand the Monument Health robotics program, and he wants to educate the public and let them know modern surgery techniques such as robotics-assisted surgery is available in Rapid City.

“People don’t have to travel to Denver or bigger cities. They can be near their families,” Santa-Cruz said. “My goal is to perform state-of-the-art operations locally so people can save time and money and not have to travel to other cities. Part of my goal and my mission is to get the word out so the community realizes what they have locally, and we can continue doing this good work.”

Robotics-assisted surgery is a less invasive type of surgery that permits “the least amount of trauma we can do to accomplish the goal of the operation,” Santa-Cruz said. “We can do the whole operation through small tubes and not have to interfere with people’s muscular system and bones. It’s a total game changer.”

Although surgeons in other fields use robotics-assisted technology, Santa-Cruz said urology was a leader in developing clinical applications for robotic surgeries.

“Our surgeries are difficult and in hard-to-reach places, which is where robotics excels,” he said.

Robotics-assisted surgery gives surgeons the ability to have a three-dimensional view of the patient’s body on a video screen. Surgeons guide the robotics, which provide small-sized instruments that can get to places in patients’ bodies that are challenging to access.

Robotics-assisted surgery offers vital benefits for patients, including shorter recovery times with less pain and less blood loss.

“About 80% of my patients go home on the same day and do not get admitted to the hospital after robotic surgery, even for major operations,” Santa-Cruz said.

Nearly 100% of prostate surgeries and about 80% of kidney surgeries are now outpatient procedures, he said.

“It’s getting more rare for me to have to admit people after robotic surgery,” Santa-Cruz said. “That’s really the exciting and the real benefit of robotics. … Previously (before robotic assisted surgery), it was routine for people to spend a week in the hospital with lots of pain medications and blood transfusions.”

He said the ability for patients to recover in their own beds with their families is significant for patient recovery.

“After we complete an operation, the reason we keep patients (in the hospital) often relates to pain control and the risk of bleeding,” Santa-Cruz said. “With robotics, because we’re able to operate with such precision, we’re losing a lot less blood during operations than we ever did.”

He said with robotics-assisted surgery, patients lose an average of one-tenth the amount of blood they typically did during open surgeries.

“Because I’m less concerned they have a risk of bleeding, it becomes safer to let people go home after surgery. Their pain is much easier to manage,” Santa-Cruz said. “It has become safer to let people go (through surgery) as outpatients.”

Santa-Cruz said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated Monument Health’s use of robotics, because when the hospital was full, robotics-assisted surgeries allowed surgeons to treat patients who could then safely recover at home.

Robotics-assisted surgery also gives surgeons the ability to perform more procedures, he said.

“It allows me to do three or four cases in a day. If I look back at my time as an open surgeon, if I did two big open cases in a day, I was pretty wiped out by the end of the day,” Santa-Cruz said. “Now I can touch the lives of more people in a day than I ever could. That to me is also one of the great advantages the robot gives us, that extra capacity and longevity.”