Surging Rush set franchise record with 10 goals in win over Utah

After the Rapid City Rush fired a season-high 50 shots on net Friday night but tallied just one goal in a shootout loss, Saturday’s performance was overdue.

Aided by eight different scorers, the Rush set a franchise record in single-game goals and finished with a 10-2 win over the division leading Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena to continue a sizzling last three weeks.

“We made a couple tweaks in the o-zone, but in all honesty, the more shots you get, it gives you an opportunity to put pucks in the net,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “It’s not all about finding a spot and hitting it every time, a lot of it is just getting pucks to the net and seeing what happens.”

Rapid City (28-20-8) is 6-2-2 over its last 10 games and moved into second place in the ECHL Mountain Division. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs, something that has eluded the Rush over the last six years.

“We’re in a dogfight. If you look at the standings in our division, everyone is right there,” said Burt, a first-year head coach. “We had a goal right from the beginning; it’s not to win it all, it’s to make the playoffs. We just want to give ourselves an opportunity to get to the ‘next season.’”

Gabriel Chabot had a four-point night with two goals and two assists for the Rush, while Stephen Baylis earned two goals and one assist and Jake Wahlin tacked on three assists. Colton Leiter and Max Coatta also tallied three-point games. Goaltender Lukas Parik collected 27 saves to move to 11-7-6 on the season.

“We had a lot of chances last night, so we just had to come and get as many shots, if not more, as we could,” Baylis said. “And if we find the net we can score.”

Baylis started off the onslaught 3:08 into the first period when he side-stepped a defender in the high slot and snapped a wrister past the glove side of starting goalie Peyton Jones, who was coming off a stellar 49-save victory Friday.

Utah (32-20-3) answered just 24 seconds later when Brian Bowen beat Parik glove-side off a cross-ice pass.

Entering the contest, Rapid City was stone cold on the power play at a measly 1-for-18, but Ryan Zuhlsdorf, signed to the team back on Feb. 16, tallied the first of two power-play markers at 6:05 when slung a wrister through traffic from the point for his inaugural goal in a Rush uniform.

Logan Nelson intercepted a pass in the offensive zone at 8:07 and stuffed in his own rebound through the five-hole of Jones, and Coatta capitalized on a 2-on-1 attack by keeping the puck himself and snapping a wrister past the blocker side of Jones, who was benched after 20 minutes.

Backup goalie Garrett Metcalf didn’t fare much better. Brett Van Os beat him top-shelf on a wrister from the slot at 2:17 of the middle frame, giving Rapid City a monstrous 25-9 shot advantage.

After Benjamin Tardif potted the second goal for the Grizzlies, a wrister in the slot at 11:20 of the second period, Brett Gravelle scored glove-side from close range just 28 seconds later.

At 16:01 of the same stanza, Metcalf came out of his net to play a puck, but pressured by Nelson, let a clearing attempt fall right to the stick of Baylis, who slapped the puck on net from the blue line and whisked it past an out-of-position Metcalf for an unassisted goal and a 7-2 lead.

“We kept things a little more simple, just made sure we turned their D around, got some pucks in there and made them turn it over,” Baylis said. “We kept beating them, we kept burying it, so keeping it simpler worked for us.”

The Rush were far from done, however, as Colton Leiter opened the third period with a wrister from the left circle at 4:44, skating around defenders until he found an opening.

Chabot added both of his goals in the final frame, tapping in his own rebound off a goal line feed from Gravelle at 11:33, then pumping in a power-play goal, the 10th score and the franchise-setter, at 16:20.

“It’s been overdue for the whole year,” Burt said. “We put up 50 last night and their goalie was unbelievable. Tonight they just fell, so we were happy with the way it happened.”

The previous single-game record of nine was last accomplished by Rapid City in the 2017-18 regular season finale in a 9-6 win over the Tulsa Oilers on April 7.

The Rush and Grizzlies will wrap up a three-game series at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

