Surging Vikes settle in at home for 3 straight

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings stumbled into their bye with a 1-5 record, their previously fierce home-field advantage vanished as they faced a low-water mark of four games under the .500 mark for the first time in coach Mike Zimmer's seven seasons.

There was no locker room rant, though, from a leader who's known by his bluntness. Zimmer simply expressed trust in the players that they could initiate a turnaround, a belief backed up by the front office when only one trade — sending recently acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore — was made before the deadline.

"He just kind of turned to the team. It was time to step up. Tired of losing like that, in that fashion," linebacker Eric Kendricks said. "We knew what kind of players we had. We knew how close we were getting at times. We just weren't finishing."

Less than a month later, the Vikings (4-5) have a legitimate path to the playoffs if they can maintain this post-bye momentum. That's what Zimmer envisioned with the right alterations to the game plans and the right approach to the process.

"His message was kind of brief. It was 'stick together,'" running back Dalvin Cook said. "I think that took us farther than he thinks."