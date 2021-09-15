Surtain will get first NFL start Sunday for Bronccos

"It's a learning experience," said Surtain, who started 38 of 41 games at Tuscaloosa. "I was just sitting there waiting to get in, just playing what I need to play on the field. ... There wasn't as many dime opportunities out there.

"So, I was just going to sit back and wait my turn."

There's no more holding back Surtain.

He'll start Sunday for cornerback Ronald Darby, who went on IR with a pulled hamstring.

"I think he's going to be great," said safety Justin Simmons, whose advice for Surtain was simply, "Just be you."

"He's proven he can play at the highest level with the best of them his whole football career," Simmons said. "And playing in the NFL's going to be no different for him."

The Broncos also lost their top receiver Sunday when Jerry Jeudy sustained a high right ankle sprain that could sideline him through October.

Although Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler, returner Deionte Specer and practice squad call-up Kendall Hinton of fill-in QB fame all figure in the equation, it's likely Hamler's workload that increases the most in Jeudy's absence.