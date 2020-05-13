Suspect critically injured in Rapid City officer-involved shooting

Jegeris said this is an incident officers train for. He said the department has the best equipment available to protect officers in an event like this.

"This is Police Week," Jegeris said. "This Friday we will be having a memorial service for officers who died in the line of duty, including two of our own in Rapid City. This type of conduct and behavior is uncalled for but we are ready to address it and today the outcome was in our favor."

Jegeris didn't have the details on why the traffic stop was initiated.

"This is the desired outcome in a situation like this," he said. "Obviously, people should not be shooting at the police. That was someone who wanted to kill a police officer which is very concerning to us."

Further updates will come from the State's Attorney or Attorney General's office.