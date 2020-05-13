Suspect critically injured in Rapid City officer-involved shooting

A man was transported to the Monument Health emergency room with life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in east Rapid City Wednesday evening.
At about 6:30 p.m., a Rapid City officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 44 and St. Patrick Street. Once the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road, a man exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officers. One police vehicle was hit.
According to RCPD Chief Karl Jegeris, officers returned fire and the suspect was badly wounded.
"The officers started a routine traffic stop the ended up not being close to routine," Jegeris said. "Clearly the suspect was intending to shoot a police officer. Thank God our officers were not hit by the gunfire."
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said his department would take over the investigation until outside agencies could respond.
There were two other occupants in the vehicle who have been preliminarily interviewed, but Jegeris said they seemed very deceptive when questioned.
Jegeris said this is an incident officers train for. He said the department has the best equipment available to protect officers in an event like this.
"This is Police Week," Jegeris said. "This Friday we will be having a memorial service for officers who died in the line of duty, including two of our own in Rapid City. This type of conduct and behavior is uncalled for but we are ready to address it and today the outcome was in our favor."
Jegeris didn't have the details on why the traffic stop was initiated.
"This is the desired outcome in a situation like this," he said. "Obviously, people should not be shooting at the police. That was someone who wanted to kill a police officer which is very concerning to us."
Further updates will come from the State's Attorney or Attorney General's office.
