Suspect dies following Thursday police shooting in Rapid City

A Rapid City Police Department officer shot and killed a man in north Rapid City on Thursday night, the police department announced in a two-minute social media video early Friday morning.

Police Chief Don Hedrick and recently sworn-in Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller appeared in the video, with Mueller staying silent.

Hedrick said that shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers "engaged" with a man who was walking near Surfwood and Maple avenues in Rapid City. The man ran from the police, and one of the officers chased him. Hedrick said the officer attempted to use a taser to subdue the individual.

The man then pointed a gun, and the officer shot and killed the man, according to Hedrick. The man did not fire any bullets.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family. Hedrick said the officer is not injured.

Hedrick said the sheriff's office relieved the police officers and secured the scene. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

"We will share more when we can," Hedrick said.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is received.