Police are asking the public's help locating three people after a man was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a call at 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Lacrosse Street in Rapid City after someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the man in a store at the address with a wound in his leg. He was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

One witness told police they were sitting outside the store with the man when two men and a woman they didn't know approached them.

During the interaction, one of the men started to assault the person, the witness told police, before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the leg. The three people then ran away from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The shooter is described as a Native American male in his 20s, around 5'9" and 160 pounds, wearing a Carhartt jacket and brown pants at the time of the shooting.

The second person is described as a Native American male in his 30s, around 5’8’ and 180 lbs., wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.

The third person is described as a Native American female in her 20’s, approximately 5’11” and 200 lbs., dark colored hair, wearing a blue shirt and jeans, with a tattoo of a star on the left side of her face.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.