Suspect wanted in Saturday deaths appears in court for separate incident

One of the suspects who was wanted for the death of two men on Saturday in north Rapid City appeared Thursday in Pennington County Court — but for separate charges from an incident three days prior.

Chase Quick Bear, 20, of Rapid City, appeared in court for charges related to aiding and abetting an Aug. 17 assault against an adult male victim.

Quick Bear is also among three suspects law enforcement identified as persons of interest in the two deaths Saturday at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive. As of Thursday, no charges filed against him point to the Saturday deaths.

The complaint against Quick Bear in the Aug. 17 assault offers alternative counts, meaning it alleges that Quick Bear aided and abetted one of two types of aggravated assault: One: causing or attempting to cause bodily with a dangerous weapon. Two: attempting by physical menace with a deadly weapon to put the victim in fear of imminent serious bodily harm. The deadly weapon in question is a pistol.

Aiding and abetting aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in the state penitentiary and up to a $30,000 fine.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said during court on Thursday that the alleged victim asked someone for cigarettes, and the person told them to go to a garage. There were members of a rival gang at the garage, and someone pistol-whipped him when he arrived. The alleged victim identified Quick Bear as one of the people in the garage.

The state asked for a $5,000 cash only bond, noting the incident was "likely gang related" and Quick Bear's six other open criminal files against him in Pennington County Court.

The open files start a year-and-a-half ago. On March 3, 2021, he was cited for possession of methamphetamine. On May 9, 2021, he was cited for obstruction of a police officer, jailer or firefighter. On June 23, he was cited for possession of methamphetamine and impersonation to deceive law enforcement. On July 29, he was cited for obstruction of a police officer, jailer or firefighter. On Sept. 23, 2021, he was cited for possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of a police officer, jailer or firefighter. On April 2, he was cited for aggravated eluding and careless driving. He faces a total of five felonies and five misdemeanors.

The public defender's office asked that the court grant Quick Bear a personal recognizance bond, stating he has lived in Rapid City his whole life and would be willing to submit to electronic monitoring.

The judge set the bond at $5,000 cash only. A preliminary hearing is set for 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. to determine if there is enough evidence to formally indict Quick Bear. If a grand jury holds a hearing and indicts Quick Bear, the preliminary hearing will be cancelled.

The other two suspects in the Saturday shooting are Robert Yellow Bird, 17, of Sioux Falls and Rochelle Janis, 15, of Rapid City.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested Yellow Bird on Tuesday. They also arrested 40-year-old Benita Cisneros of Rapid City that day. The RCPD said they identified Cisneros as the driver of a get-away vehicle. Cisneros had not been initially mentioned as a person of interest. Janis is the only named person not yet located.

Cisneros and Yellow Bird have not been transported back to Pennington County yet.

Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the RCPD, said Quick Bear requested to be transported back to Rapid City, Cisneros is awaiting Department of Corrections transportation, and considerations about Yellow Bird's tribal status "need to be navigated."