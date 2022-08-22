Suspected drunk driver crashes into RCPD patrol car

One man was arrested after fleeing on foot after crashing into a Rapid City police patrol car early Monday morning.

Gregory Brewer, 24, of Pine Ridge, was arrested for driving under the influence, accident hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and no valid license before being taken to the Pennington County Jail.

A Rapid City police officer was driving in her marked patrol vehicle along Mount Rushmore Road through the intersection of Saint Joseph Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday when an eastbound SUV struck the car.

According to a Monday news release, both vehicles were disabled. Other officers arrived to assist and learned that two occupants of the SUV fled the scene on foot.

Police located the two occupants running in the area of Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road. Police detained both individuals. Brewer was identified as the driver during the time of the crash.

According to the release, witnesses said Brewer did not stop for the red light before proceeding through the intersection and collided with the officer's vehicle. Several open containers of alcohol were located inside the SUV.

The officer went to the hospital to be checked out and is recovering from the incident.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol took over of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.