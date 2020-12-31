Suspected Rapid City arsonist strikes again

Before that there was a dumpster fire behind the apartment and a dumpster/workshop fire, Jonson said.

"Now they’re starting to move to the building," he said.

Thursday’s fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m., Jaeger said. Firefighters arrived to find that a stack of boxes inside an entryway from the alley had been set on fire. A single sprinkler went off and extinguished the small blaze before they arrived.

Part of the building was evacuated due to the alarm and smoke, and were let back inside once firefighters ventilated the building which had been filled with smoke, Jaeger said.

She said the fire department continues to investigate the suspect behind the arsons but said she can’t comment on their specific methods.

Johnson said Thursday's fire must have been started by someone who lives in the building since he can tell that someone used their key card to swipe into the building. Surveillance footage doesn't capture anyone lighting the fire but shows them leaving the building after it was lit. Police investigators are going to interview the suspect, Johnson said.