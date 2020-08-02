Suspected witness to teen shooting not found after SWAT callout

Law enforcement is still looking for a 14-year-old boy they say was present when another teenager was shot last week after he was not found during a seven-hour Special Response Team callout Sunday in Rapid City.
“Man, we want to talk to you and we want to do it safely, we’ll do it on your terms,” SRT Commander Tony Harrison said to the boy.
Harrison, a captain with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, asked the 14-year-old to contact police in a video posted to the Facebook page of the Rapid City Police Department on Sunday evening.
Police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal that the boy’s family is cooperating and have tried to contact their loved one.
The family “wants this resolved in the safest way possible,” Police Captain James Johns said in the video.
“We have a 14-year-old that was involved in a shooting and it’s in their best interest for us and the community to find” him “and have a conversation with him so that we can bring a matter to a rest safely,” Johns said.
Police are searching for 14-year-old after another teenager was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” after being shot late Thursday night or early Friday morning on Hemlock Street, Medina said.
The department didn’t alert the public at the time of the shooting because police thought it may have been a self-inflicted injury, Medina said. But police now believe someone may have shot the teen and that the 14-year-old — who may be armed — was present.
Medina said police want to speak with the boy to learn about his role in the shooting, whether he was the shooter or a witness.
"Any time a juvenile is shot in Rapid City and other juveniles are involved, it's a serious matter," Johns said in an earlier video.
The public learned about the shooting when the department posted on its Facebook page around noon on Sunday that it was searching for and wanting to question the boy.
Police arrived at a home on Crescent Drive just before 2 p.m. after learning that he may be there, Johns said.
Harrison defended the decision to bring the SRT – a team with negotiators, military-style vehicles, communication devices and other advanced equipment used for armed and high-risk situations – to the scene after some residents criticized the decision in Facebook comments, saying the SRT was escalating the situation and may be scaring the boy.
“People wonder why we were called in to assist with a 14-year-old boy, he’s just a little boy and why would we use so much show of force to deal with him,” Harrison said. “The real answer to this is there was a firearm involved in this, there was someone hurt very seriously in this, and we have to make sure for the public safety that we use the right tools so that we can protect the public and ourselves when dealing with events like this.”
“I know everybody’s very concerned about a scared 14-year-old kid and we’re concerned about that as well too but we want this to end as safely as we possibly can for the community as well,” Johns added.
Harrison also addressed why the SRT stayed at the scene for so long.
“We went slow because we know it was a juvenile and we wanted to take as much time as we could to make sure every option was expired before we went into the home.”
A Journal reporter at the scene could hear law enforcement attempting to contact the boy with an LRAD, or Long Range Acoustic Device .
Harrison said SRT members eventually went into the home but the boy was not there.
“We’re confident that he was there earlier in the day,” Johns said. “We probably just missed him.”
A live-stream Facebook video filmed by a neighbor showed SRT members searching inside his home as well. Medina said the home was searched because it’s a duplex and they wanted to make sure the boy wasn’t able to go into the neighboring residency.
Johns thanked residents of Crescent Drive — who were not allowed to leave or arrive at their homes — for cooperating during the callout.
Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
