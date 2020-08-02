Suspected witness to teen shooting not found after SWAT callout

Medina said police want to speak with the boy to learn about his role in the shooting, whether he was the shooter or a witness.

"Any time a juvenile is shot in Rapid City and other juveniles are involved, it's a serious matter," Johns said in an earlier video.

The public learned about the shooting when the department posted on its Facebook page around noon on Sunday that it was searching for and wanting to question the boy.

Police arrived at a home on Crescent Drive just before 2 p.m. after learning that he may be there, Johns said.

Harrison defended the decision to bring the SRT – a team with negotiators, military-style vehicles, communication devices and other advanced equipment used for armed and high-risk situations – to the scene after some residents criticized the decision in Facebook comments, saying the SRT was escalating the situation and may be scaring the boy.