Suspects in Saturday shooting appear in court

A man and a woman who were arrested after a shooting on Saturday morning in the 600 block of North First Street in Rapid City appeared in court on Tuesday following their arrests.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue set 32-year-old Olivia Bruner’s bail at $75,000 cash surety. The Rapid City woman is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure and false impersonation. Bogue referenced law enforcement reports in court on Tuesday, noting that a witness allegedly saw Bruner arguing with a woman and then striking her with a handgun before firing several shots in her direction. One of the shots hit an adjacent apartment building.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office argued for the bail amount, stating that Bruner already broke a no-contact order in place for the alleged victim. The public defender’s office noted that Bruner has a job at a fast-food restaurant and family in the area.

The Rapid City Police Department initially stated that there were no injuries, although Bogue noted the woman had injuries from being struck with the handgun.

38-year-old Shaun Yellow Boy is charged with accessory to a felony and possession of firearm by one with a prior drug conviction. Bogue stated in court that law enforcement reports allege Yellow Boy took the gun from Bruner and then tried to conceal it by tossing it somewhere.

The judge set Yellow Boy’s bail at $5,000 cash surety, which is the amount the state requested. The public defender’s office asked that the judge set the bail at the lowest the court is comfortable, noting that Yellow Boy has lived in Rapid City his whole life and has family in the city.