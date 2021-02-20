Swallow brothers dominate as Central rebounds with rout of Lakota Tech

The Tatanka nearly matched the Cobblers’ 46.7% shooting percentage in the first 16 minutes by shooting 46.2% themselves and taking a 25-19 scoring advantage in the second period.

“It was us pressuring, competing, not being scared,” LeBeau Jr. said of his squad’s first-half performance. “The intimidation was there, but once we got rid of that intimation and they opened up and played, we had a ballgame.”

The second half was a different story, as Central came back onto the floor and lit up its home gym with an 18-0 run to build a 26-point margin. The Swallow brothers and Meisman combined for 16 points during the stretch, which was highlighted by a coast-to-coast layup by Mesiman, a corner 3 from Micah Swallow and a fastbreak bucket by Julian Swallow off a full-court pass from Meisman.

The Cobblers outscored the Tatanka 23-5 in the third quarter and led 61-35 entering the fourth.

“Kohl is 6-foot-6, and basically he’s the one who got us going out in transition right away from the start of the third quarter,” Hay said. “Those guys got out and ran, and they needed to answer the call because they can play well defensively when they choose to do that.”