Swallow brothers lead Lakota All-Star team to win

Micah and Julian Swallow teamed up again for one final high school basketball game Saturday.
While they both wore their Rapid City Central jerseys, they represented Team Hehaka at the 2021 Lakota All-Star Games at Don Barnett Arena, and once again showed off their athleticism and basketball skills in a tightly-contested offensive showcase among the 26 best Lakota boys basketball players from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Florida.
Micah Swallow led the charge down the stretch, finishing with 16 total points as his squad narrowly edged Team Tatanka 84-81.
“It felt great because we’re not going to be able to have this moment again,” Micah Swallow said. “Maybe in the future, but as of right now we’re probably not going to have this moment, so it feels really good. Very emotional.”
Micah Swallow, a Miles Community College signee, was named Player Of The Game.
“I didn’t really prepare for it, I just went out, played, expected them to do their thing and I’d do my thing. At the end we were kind of messing around, but we pulled back and came back.”
Team Hehaka put together a 7-0 run in the first 18-minute half to take a 10-point lead, 24-14, with 8:06 to play. Devon Spotted War Bonnet (St. Francis/Todd County) ended the run with a driving basket for Team Tatanka before teammate Jesse White (White Shield, North Dakota) drilled a stepback 3.
Julian Swallow hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the closing minutes as Team Hehaka took a 39-34 advantage into half.
Neither squad was able to create distance in the second half. Julian Swallow hit a pair of stepback 3s and Micah Swallow tallied one from deep over a defender, but Team Tatanka stayed close with 11 points from Jakob Dobney (Vermillion) in the first eight minutes of the second half to make it a 57-54 contest in favor of Team Hehaka. Dobney, who ended with a game-high 23 points, then drained a 3 to put his squad ahead.
Trailing by one point, Micah and Julian Swallow took over, scoring 14 of Team Hehaka’s final 17 points to close out the win. Behind 78-77 with 2:28 remaining, Micah Swallow sidestepped with the ball and slammed home a dunk, then Julian Swallow notched a bucket and added another at the line before notching an easy bucket off a long-range pass for a six-point lead.
Team Tatanka tallied the final three points of the game in a comeback effort, but it wasn’t enough.
“I actually like being in that situation because it’s just more fun and it’s just more exciting,” Micah Swallow said. “Having a close game and it being back and forth.”
The 1995 Red Cloud boys basketball team was honored at halftime, and a 3-point contest and a dunk contest were also held before the game. Video of the contest can be viewed below.