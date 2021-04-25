Swallow brothers lead Lakota All-Star team to win

Julian Swallow hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the closing minutes as Team Hehaka took a 39-34 advantage into half.

Neither squad was able to create distance in the second half. Julian Swallow hit a pair of stepback 3s and Micah Swallow tallied one from deep over a defender, but Team Tatanka stayed close with 11 points from Jakob Dobney (Vermillion) in the first eight minutes of the second half to make it a 57-54 contest in favor of Team Hehaka. Dobney, who ended with a game-high 23 points, then drained a 3 to put his squad ahead.

Trailing by one point, Micah and Julian Swallow took over, scoring 14 of Team Hehaka’s final 17 points to close out the win. Behind 78-77 with 2:28 remaining, Micah Swallow sidestepped with the ball and slammed home a dunk, then Julian Swallow notched a bucket and added another at the line before notching an easy bucket off a long-range pass for a six-point lead.

Team Tatanka tallied the final three points of the game in a comeback effort, but it wasn’t enough.

“I actually like being in that situation because it’s just more fun and it’s just more exciting,” Micah Swallow said. “Having a close game and it being back and forth.”