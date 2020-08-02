SWAT team trying to contact 14-year-old after other teen is shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team is trying to make contact with a 14-year-old boy after another teenager was shot early Friday morning.

"Our goal is obviously to get this young juvenile into an office where we can talk to him and find out from him exactly what happened" during the shooting, Police Captain James Johns said Sunday afternoon near the scene at Crescent Drive.

A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot late Thursday night or early Friday morning on Hemlock Street, Johns said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page.

"Any time a juvenile is shot in Rapid City and other juveniles are involved, it's a serious matter," Johns said.

The police department posted around noon on Sunday that it wanted to question a 14-year-old boy who was present during the shooting. It's unclear if police believe the boy is the shooting suspect or a witness.

The department eventually learned the boy – who may be armed – was at a home on Crescent Drive, according to a later Facebook post.

