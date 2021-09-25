Swearingen takes a lead as Deadwood hosts PBR Unleash the Beast

Paired with Not Today, Davis was the last rider of the night.

The stone-faced Texan launched from the chutes, and despite the massive bovine doing its best to twist and best him, he remained in control to collect an 88-point ride score.

The former World Champion’s finish within the Top 5 netted 17 world points to aid in his hold of the No. 3 spot in the world standings and narrow the gap between himself and No. 2-ranked rider in the world, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), to a mere 48 points.

Both men still trail world leader and reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) by a large margin.

Despite being out of competition for several weeks due to an injury sustained in Newark, Leme still maintains a tight hold on the No. 1 spot in the world standings, sitting 866 points ahead of Pacheco and 914 ahead of Davis.

In an impressive show of talent, Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) shared fourth place in the round with fellow countryman and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil).