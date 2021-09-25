Swearingen takes a lead as Deadwood hosts PBR Unleash the Beast

As the dust settled at the iconic outdoor Deadwood Events Complex, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Daylon Swearingen clinched the Round 1 win at the PBR Monster Energy Invitational.
Swearingen, who was sidelined for a good portion of the season’s first half recovering from shoulder and hip surgeries, paced along the back of the unique wooden bucking chutes prior to his matchup with Gray Smoke.
Firing out of the chutes aboard the athletic bovine, Swearingen remained in control to make the 8 and receive the round’s highest score of 89.5 points, marking his second round win of the 2021 PBR Unleash The Beast (UTB) season,
Saturday night helped the New York cowboy collect 28 world points, moving him up one spot in the world standings from No. 37 to No. 36.
Brazilian young gun Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil) had fans in the serene Black Hills wildly cheering as he sailed to a second-place finish aboard Boogie Bomb with an 88.75-point ride score.
Salgado’s Round 1 effort in South Dakota earned the 23-year-old 18 world points to hold strong to the No. 48 spot in the world standings.
On the hunt to climb the world standings as the season nears a close, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) finished in third place Saturday night.
Paired with Not Today, Davis was the last rider of the night.
The stone-faced Texan launched from the chutes, and despite the massive bovine doing its best to twist and best him, he remained in control to collect an 88-point ride score.
The former World Champion’s finish within the Top 5 netted 17 world points to aid in his hold of the No. 3 spot in the world standings and narrow the gap between himself and No. 2-ranked rider in the world, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), to a mere 48 points.
Both men still trail world leader and reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) by a large margin.
Despite being out of competition for several weeks due to an injury sustained in Newark, Leme still maintains a tight hold on the No. 1 spot in the world standings, sitting 866 points ahead of Pacheco and 914 ahead of Davis.
In an impressive show of talent, Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) shared fourth place in the round with fellow countryman and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil).
Alves was ecstatic, pumping his fists in the air, after riding Soup in a Group for 86.25 points earlier in the night. Beginning the weekend in the No. 22 spot in the world standings, he also collected 15.5 points and now holds the No. 17 spot.
As the third-to-last rider of the night, the veteran Vieira was matched with Spastica (Bierema Rodeo Inc.). The Deadwood Events Complex was electric as he made the 8 and matched Alves’s 86.25-point score.
Collecting the 15.5 world points will aid Vieira in his quest to vie for a world title as he now sits in the No. 4 spot in the standings.
The final show of the weekend will be held Sunday at 1:45 p.m.