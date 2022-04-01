Sweet (and sour) success: Yellow Jackets' Final Four run ups the ante in Spearfish

Winning changes everything, especially in college athletics.

After Black Hills State reached the Division II Final Four in its first NCAA Tournament appearance, everything ramped up in its athletic department.

The transfer portal, and extra year of eligibility awarded to student-athletes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adds another interesting layer to the aftermath of the Yellow Jackets’ run.

Not only does head coach Ryan Thompson want to capitalize on his team’s success on the recruiting trail, but first he’s forced to take inventory of his roster and staff to see who stays in the program.

“We’re trying to figure out what our roster is going to look like next year, who is back and if anybody is moving on,” Thompson told The Journal. “Then we’re on to recruiting and are focused on filling out our roster for next year. There has also been so much attention and speaking engagements to do as well.”

Recent reports state that upwards of 1,800 DI and DII basketball players currently sit in the transfer portal looking for a new place to come home. So far, two of those players hail from BHSU; St. Thomas More alumni Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards.

Kirsch scored 73 points in 409 minutes and 10 starts this season, while Edwards scored four points in limited action. Thompson wished both players good fortune at their next school as they seek increased roles.

“Ryder played a lot of minutes for us, but we went a different direction late in the year and it is what it is,” Thompson said. “He just wants to go somewhere he can play in a bigger role and we had three guys in his position who were his age playing in front of him, so we’re supportive of him finding the right basketball fit.”

He also lauded Edwards’ contributions to the culture of the program.

“He’s also looking for a place he can play because he hasn’t been in our rotation the last three years,” Thompson said.

Will more BHSU players enter the portal?

Thompson expects final decisions from other key players on the roster in the coming days, but is confident that his top athletes will return to make another championship run.

“We have a few guys that are still weighing out their options, but all indications are that we will have our seven guys playing in the rotation back,” he said. “We are very excited to not lose our key guys and have an opportunity to build on what we did this year, and sprinkle in some other recruits with that group.”

Thompson neutral on the transfer portal

Coaches across the country vary in opinion on the pros and cons of the transfer portal. On one hand, it allows players to make the best personal move, but on the other, it throws a serious wrench into roster management and recruiting.

“It makes it challenging from a recruiting standpoint and hurts high school athletes and their recruiting process,” Thompson said. “Before COVID you knew there was a senior moving on and a position to fill, now you really don’t know that until the season is over.”

Will there be coaching turnover?

The success at BSHU this season also brought offers from other programs to Thompson and his staff.

Multiple schools have reached out to the head coach in the last week about packing up and moving elsewhere, and while Thompson did not rule out the possibility of a future move, he reiterated his commitment to winning a championship in Spearfish and said he’s not seeking other opportunities.

“I’ve been contacted by a few, but it’s difficult to leave this team and this position,” he said. “It’s unfair for me to say under no circumstances would I leave, but everything I’ve heard so far I’ve turned down. I’m really committed to try and win a national championship here next year.”

When asked whether his entire staff committed to returning for another year at BHSU, Thompson left room for potential movement.

“Nothing official right now,” he said.

What's the next step for the Yellow Jackets?

Despite a lot of moving pieces in the program at the moment, the Yellow Jackets’ improbable run in the big dance is already paying off, and the goal for next season is simple: win it all.

“It does a lot for our university and entire athletic department to show we can compete on that stage,” Thompson said. “It’s helping us with recruiting and gives everyone within our program confidence that we can compete against anybody and winning a national championship is within reach.”

