Swimmers hope for solid times ahead of state meet at Jim Skull Mt. Rushmore Classic

“We’ve been able to train a lot more. During the school year we were only training five hours a week. Now we are training upwards of 12 hours a week, so it’s been a lot better,” he said. “We’ve been more prepared for the summer season.”

The uptick in training is something new head coach Dean Hawks has emphasized. Hawks, who took over the Racers program in March, said several members of his squad were unaccustomed to the regimen he implemented, but he’s hoping it pays off this weekend.

“I’m not sure how much they got to train (before I took over), but I do know that there was a little bit of complaining with as much as we’re doing,” Hawks said. “So I think I’m hitting it right.”

Hawks added that he wants this event to be a learning experience for his swimmers who aren’t used to competing in an Olympic-sized pool.

“It’s about being comfortable swimming long course, because they haven’t really swam long course in two years, and just seeing how far they can drop their times,” he said. “It’s going to be a mixed bag of results.”