Swimmers hope for solid times ahead of state meet at Jim Skull Mt. Rushmore Classic

For the only long-course swim meet that takes place in Rapid City, Miles Johnson is feeling the pressure.
The annual Jim Skull Mt. Rushmore Classic at Roosevelt Swim Center is the site this weekend for more than 400 participants from seven states, but it typically serves as the home pool for Johnson and his fellow Rapid City Racers teammates, who are the meet’s hosts.
With friends and family able to attend the local event, Johnson said the eyes of the community are upon him and the Racers.
“I feel like there’s a lot more pressure because there are a lot of people who hear about it, it spreads fast, so there are a lot of people watching,” he said. “We swim here, so everyone around here thinks highly of us. We represent the whole community too, so we have to do our best to represent Rapid City.”
Any stress Johnson was feeling prior to his first event Saturday was hardly visible, as the Rapid City Stevens senior broke away from the pack in the 50-meter freestyle and won his heat by more than a full body length with a time well under 26 seconds.
The Jim Skull Mt. Rushmore Classic is serving as a kickoff to Johnson’s senior season, and the Racers’ recent increase in training time has helped put him on the right path.
“We’ve been able to train a lot more. During the school year we were only training five hours a week. Now we are training upwards of 12 hours a week, so it’s been a lot better,” he said. “We’ve been more prepared for the summer season.”
The uptick in training is something new head coach Dean Hawks has emphasized. Hawks, who took over the Racers program in March, said several members of his squad were unaccustomed to the regimen he implemented, but he’s hoping it pays off this weekend.
“I’m not sure how much they got to train (before I took over), but I do know that there was a little bit of complaining with as much as we’re doing,” Hawks said. “So I think I’m hitting it right.”
Hawks added that he wants this event to be a learning experience for his swimmers who aren’t used to competing in an Olympic-sized pool.
“It’s about being comfortable swimming long course, because they haven’t really swam long course in two years, and just seeing how far they can drop their times,” he said. “It’s going to be a mixed bag of results.”
Duncan Olney, head coach of Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (GREAT) Swimming echoed that sentiment as both he and Hawks are trying to prepare their teams for the state meet Jule 23-25 in Brookings. Olney said many of his swimmers don’t have official times yet in events because they’ve never participated in them at a long-course event, so the Jim Skull Mt. Rushmore Classic gives them a great chance to get acclimated to it.
“It’s getting them used to this pool and trying to set some times,” Olney said. “In the indoor pool, they only swim 75 feet, so they can muscle it. Out here they’ve got to swim 166 feet. It’s no more muscling. It’s a little more mental.”
Olney added that traveling outside the Black Hills is good for his squad to be in different swimming environments, but participating in a meet in Rapid City allows for his teams’ friends and family to attend, and might even make them perform better.
“It helps them because there are grandparents here they can prove to that they’re doing better,” he said. “For a lot of these little ones here, mom or dad aren’t having to work so they get to see them do it. And they can bring their friends because a lot of their friends have never seen them swim either.”
