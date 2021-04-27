Sydney Olstad, Hot Springs win Douglas “Rain” Invitational

Dave Merrill knew the conditions would make for a difficult day on the links.

With rain expected to soak Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder, the Hot Springs head coach instructed his Lady Bison squad to brace themselves.

“We had a talk this morning and we told them it was going to be bad weather and to make sure they dress for it,” Merrill said. “When you play in bad weather it’s whoever’s mentally prepared is usually who comes out on top, and the girls were up for it.”

Junior Sydney Olstad navigated the weather and took the top spot at the Douglas Wind Invitational on Tuesday, finishing the nine-hole event with a 44 to help lead Hot Springs to victory, as three of her teammates also placed in the top 10.

The Lady Bison combined for 190 strokes to take the tournament, beating out Spearfish by 15 strokes, as well as nine other schools.