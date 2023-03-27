The Sylvan Lake area of Custer State Park will be closed Tuesday, March 28 for maintenance on a main water line.
The closure will start at the junction of Highway 87 and Highway 89 and run through the junction of Highway 87 and American Center Road.
There will be no access to Sylvan Lake, including the general store, day-use area, Sylvan Lake Shore Trail, Black Elk Peak #9 trailhead and Black Elk Peak #4 trailhead.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks said the construction closure is expected to last through March 31, weather permitting.
