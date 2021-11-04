Sylvia Brown named RMAC cross country First Team All-Academic

Black Hills State cross country's Sylvia Brown was named to the RMAC All-Academic First Team, while eight student-athletes were named to the RMAC Honor Roll list for their efforts in the classroom and on the course, as announced by the league office Thursday morning.

Brown, carrying a 3.93 grade-point average and studying exercise science, is a freshman from Sheridan, Wyoming. This season, Brown earned a fourth-place finish at the Hardrocker XC Invite, a 13th place finish at the Roy Griak Invitational and most recently finished 20th at the RMAC Championships, earning herself Second Team All-Conference. Brown is set to compete as one of five Yellow Jacket women this weekend at the NCAA South Central Regional Meet in Lubbock, Texas.