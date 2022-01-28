Taaliyah Porter's second half carries Raiders to win over rival Cobblers

Rapid City Stevens guard Taaliyah Porter picked the right night to step up her game.

The Raiders freshman scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second half to help the visiting Raiders pull away for a 51-40 win over crosstown rival Rapid City Central on Friday at Naasz Gymnasium.

Porter did much of her work in the paint, battling for looks close to the basket. Her hard work paid off during a critical five-minute stretch. She scored 13 points in a five and a half-minute stretch that saw No. 4 Stevens build a one-point lead to 11 after Porter canned a short jumper to make it 44-33 early in the fourth quarter.

“Our teamwork was off the charts and there was no selfishness on the court,” Raiders senior Jayda McNabb said after helping her team improve to 11-1 on the season. “The big thing is, we've said it doesn't matter who scores as long as we score as a team.”

Stevens came into its second matchup with No. 5 Central looking to avenge a 43-39 loss to the Cobblers on the Raiders’ home floor.

First-year head coach Adam Dannenbring knew coming into the game he could hinge on keeping Central's talented center Josie Hill in check while applying ball pressure on the Clobbers' guards throughout the game.

The Raiders double- and triple-teamed Hill throughout the game and held her to six points on 2 of 3 shooting.

“We knew that we wanted to try to limit her touches as much as we could,” Dannenbring said. “So, we decided to really get on top and try to front her and just deny her the basketball as best we could. Then the other key was just trying to make sure we pressured their guards to make tough passes.”

The strategy worked as planned as Stevens kept Hill in check and forced a series of turnovers from Central as the Raiders turned an early three-point deficit into a 23-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

“We were sloppy with the basketball at times tonight,” said Central coach Allan Bertram, whose team fell to 10-2 on the season. “We had a really nice first quarter, but there was about a four-minute stretch in the second quarter where our kids just did not handle the pressure well.

“Part of that learning and growing process is being able to take care of the basketball and situations when you're getting pressured.”

The downside of Stevens pressuring Central’s guards came in the form of fouls.

The Cobblers didn’t score a field goal over the final six minutes of the second quarter, but they made 8 of 10 free throws to trail 26-23 at the halftime break.

The Cobblers briefly took the lead in the third quarter when Amarae Rinto scored a basket on a fast break and Sadie Glade, who had a team-best 13 points, scored after powering to the basket.

Then Porter began to assert herself at the offensive end for Stevens.

The freshman guard started by drawing fouls as she battled for shots near the basket that led to four free throws to put Stevens up 32-29. After Central’s Glade hit two free throws, Porter rebounded her own miss to score a basket and followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Porter then sandwiched two baskets around a 3-pointer from teammate Macey Wathen, with Porter’s second basket opening scoring in the fourth quarter to up the Raiders’ lead to 44-33.

“You look for someone to step up and give you that lift,” Dannebring said. “Taaliyah is a very good basketball player. She’s put in a lot of time and effort to be a better player. That stuff pays off.”

While Stevens continued to hold Hill in check on the defensive end, Bertram felt the Raiders’ offensive rebounding – The Raiders finished with eight rebounds on the offensive end – was a key to the outcome of the game.

“They’re probably the best offensive rebounding basketball team in South Dakota. They were relentless on the glass,” Bertram said. “There were possessions where they had two, three offensive rebounds at a time. That’s going lead to multiple shot opportunities.”

Stevens and Central face stern tests next weekend when top-ranked O’Gorman and No. 3 Brandon Valley come West River for games on Friday and Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0