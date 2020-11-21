Tagovailoa seeks only second 4-0 start by rookie in 40 years

"I would say we were probably pretty confused out there with the looks that they were giving us," Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said last week. "They kind of messed with our play calling a little bit."

The Dolphins, who are embarking on a three-week stretch against teams that are a combined 5-21-1, sometimes bunch seven players along the line of scrimmage, and they'll then rush the passer in any combination.

"We work on that every day at practice," Miami sacks leader Emmanuel Ogbah said, "and until it gets stopped, we're going to keep doing it."

DENVER DEFENSE

Some of it has to do with the Broncos' offensive miscues giving opponents a short field, but Denver's normally solid defense has slipped over the last month. The Broncos have allowed at least 30 points in four straight games for the first time since 1968, and 37 of those 144 points they've given up in that span have come off turnovers.

COVID-19 CONCERNS