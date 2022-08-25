Take Back Women's Equality Day focuses on reproductive health rights, education

Dorothy “Rowdy” Brewick of Rapid City fears what the future could hold for her granddaughters as a result of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. A new local event, Take Back Women's Equality Day, is urging women of all ages to educate themselves and advocate for their rights to reproductive health and equality.

Take Back Women’s Equality Day will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wilson Park in Rapid City. The event is sponsored by Democracy In Action, Sisters United SD, Association of American University Women and the National Organization of Women. The event will be highlighted by a rally, voter registrations, guest speakers including Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith, live music, food trucks and more.

Take Back Women’s Equality Day opens with live music by local performers Marnie Cook at 4 p.m. and The Rathco family band at about 4:25 p.m. A rally in support of reproductive health rights will begin at 5 p.m. Smith will speak at 5:45 p.m., followed by short speeches from other guests.

“If candidates come who have publicly said they support reproductive rights, we’ll introduce them,” said Brewick, who is a member of Democracy In Action.

During the event, attendees can visit informational tables and booths from a variety of organizations, Brewick said.

“I think an educated public makes better decisions, so what we want to do is make information available about what women’s reproductive health care rights really mean,” said Brewick, a retired teacher.

Groups that are interested in having a table or sharing educational literature at Take Back Women’s Equality Day can still sign up. Contact Eileen Leir at eileenleir@gmail.com.

Brewick is one of the organizers of Take Back Women’s Equality Day, which is being held on National Women’s Equality Day. Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day in 1971 to commemorate the anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment being certified and giving women the right to vote.

Traditionally in Rapid City, Brewick said Democracy In Action has celebrated Women’s Equality Day by adorning presidential statues downtown with placards about the presidents’ wives and their accomplishments.

“But this year with the decision about Roe v. Wade … we don’t feel like celebrating. We feel women have a chance of becoming second-class citizens again. … It’s a reminder there’s still work to do,” Brewick said. “People need to be informed. … Everyone needs information about what is happening with women’s reproductive rights.”

“We really, really hope people will come on Friday. We’ll have the rally. We’d just love to have people join us to become more informed voters. We have to elect people who respect women’s reproductive rights,” she said.

Sisters United SD, one of the Take Back Women’s Equality Day sponsors, is an organization newly launched this summer by McKenzie Wallace and Anna Fleming of Rapid City. Angered by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the women turned their outrage into action.

Wallace, 19, and Fleming, 20, organized and run Sisters United SD. The organization has a website, sistersunitedsd.com, a Facebook page m.facebook.com/sistersunitedsd, a blog called “The Impact,” and Wallace said she and Fleming are in the process of filing for Sisters United SD to become a political activism committee.

Their mission is activism, education and encouraging people to register to vote, Wallace said. During Take Back Women’s Equality Day, Sisters United SD will have a table where people can make protest signs and button pins, gather information and more.

“We are trying hard to get people out to vote,” Wallace said. “We really want to have people educated and involved with their state government. … We’ll be there and we’ll be happy to talk with anyone who wants to join Sisters United SD or figure out who we are.”

“We are working very hard to get resources out to women,” Wallace said. “Currently in South Dakota you cannot get an abortion but there are resources.”

Wallace said one of Sisters United SD’s projects is gathering information about resources that empower and benefit women. Ultimately, the list will run the gamut from domestic violence shelters to contraception information to daycare centers and preschools.

“Nobody wants an abortion. Nobody does,” Wallace said. “It is truthfully the last resort. With Sisters United, we wanted to be a resource for women with whatever step they’re at in their lives. … We wanted to show that you’re not alone.”

Brewick is thrilled to see a younger generation joining the fight to preserve women’s rights.

“For my generation, we’ve been doing this for 50 years, working toward women’s equality,” Brewick said. “We think it’s time to pass the torch but also it’s time for us to stand side by side with younger people and support them. There’s wisdom we have to share but they can teach us a lot. It’s been a wonderful experience, this coalition (sponsoring Take Back Women’s Equality Day). It really shows women need to have our voices heard and we can raise our voices together.”