Talking shop with the Hotshots

CUSTER — While having dinner in Hill City, a member of the Tatanka Hotshots wildland firefighting crew met U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., who was then invited to come out and learn more about what the crew actually does.

“His work just sounded so incredible. I knew I needed to learn more,” Johnson said Tuesday.

David Zortman, superintendent for the Tatanka Hotshot crew, said he was grateful that Johnson wanted to come out and learn more about what they do.

“The best way I can explain the difference between what a hotshot crew does and a normal wildland firefighter does — is that we're gone quite a bit,” the 24-year veteran of the squad said. “We have a lot higher qualifications than a lot of other folks. So there's a higher expectation, and they put us in rougher country.”

In addition to meeting many of the crew members Tuesday in Custer, Johnson was given a tour of the home base, which includes a conference room, work rooms, dorms, a kitchen and community space — a setup that a lot of hotshot crews have.

Currently the number of members on the Tatanka Hotshots is 25, according to Zortman, with some crew members considered seasonal or temporary, working only about nine months of the year, whereas some others are permanent employees.

Many of those workers consist not only of local workers, but also members from all over the country.

“Now we have something called hotshot crew monetization. So there's new funding out there, there's more job opportunities, where the crew used to be topped out at about 20 personnel,” Zortman said. “Now we have 25 personnel, the permanent crew members used to be nine and now we're at 16. So that's really good.

“Because when you're a temp employee, you don't get any retirement and you don't get any benefits year round. The ‘temps,’ they do get some benefits, medical benefits and whatnot. But those run out at the end of their six months.”

While in the Black Hills and surrounding area, the 2022 season has been a milder year for wildfires. That doesn’t mean the hotshots aren’t busy themselves.

It just means they’re having to travel to help deal with fires across the country.

Zortman said this year, his crews have gone to New Mexico, Idaho, Utah and Nevada to help battle wildfires.

“It's been still a very busy year for us. There's a lot of stuff that won't get any immediate attention,” he said. “The crew's almost up to a thousand hours and they started work back in May. So that's a very short period of time to make that kind of overtime.”

Zortman said one of the big pushes he hopes to see happen from a policy standpoint is the starting pay for crew workers to be raised from where it’s at now, $15 per hour.

“That's a pretty dangerous environment, a lot of work that we ask them to do just for minimum pay. Plus, I think the future of the program is in danger if we don't turn it around, and we actually start paying these guys for the type of work that they do,” Zortman said. “They're home three days a month, and that's it. So they sacrifice a lot of their personal time with their families and just having a life.”

After his visit with the hotshots, and getting an even better understanding of the grueling demands of the job, Johnson echoed some of Zortman’s concerns.

“Those guys definitely deserve more pay for the type of work that they do,” Johnson said.

“We think about how many Americans are still on the sidelines not working, we have three million fewer full-time workers in this country than we did three years ago. And then you think about these folks that are working 1,000 hours of overtime, just through August, it shows you that there are still Americans who are willing to work really, really hard to get the job done.”

Although pay is determined by class settings administered by the General Services Administration, it is Congress' responsibility to figure out how to fund those positions through its annual budget.

Johnson said he hasn’t looked into specifically why the GSA has forestry technicians listed as GS-4 as opposed to another classification that comes with a better pay rate. Johnson said he wants to examine pay after speaking and meeting with the Tatanka Hotshots.

The title of forestry technician is the other key issue Zortman hopes gets changed.

“Our profession is considered technicians, we're called ‘forestry technicians,’” said Zortman who’s been a part of the Tatanka Hotshots since it was established in 1999. “My entire career all I've done was put out fires and so being acknowledged as a firefighter is a big deal to us.”

Zortman said he believes the change in title is on the horizon.

Johnson said he had a new appreciation for the hotshots, calling them an “elite group” and extremely talented hard workers.

Johnson will head back to Washington D.C. next week. He said the session will be focused on preventing a government shut down ahead of the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30.

“It's amazing to me that we have done so little real work on those spending packages. So when I'm back next week, I'm gonna be banging that drum over and over again, for Pete's sake, let's finish our work. When we shut down the government it's real Americans who get hurt, not members of Congress,” Johnson said. “That's a crock and we need to do a better job.”