Tang, Pfingston come up short in Mt. Rushmore Classic

Michael Tang and Jamison Pfingston of Rapid City both came up short in the 18-under boys’ singles semifinals, and again in the doubles championship Saturday afternoon at the Mt. Rushmore Classic tennis tournament at Sioux Park.
The recent Rapid City Stevens graduates and teammates are among the 93 players from across the country and three foreign countries to compete in the three-day Level 4 tournament.
In the 18-under boys' singles semifinals, Tang fell to second seed Carter Fayard of New Orleans 6-4, 7-6(5), while Pfingston fell to No. 1 seed Patrick Ling of Pensacola, Fla., 6-3, 6-2.
Ling then beat Fayard in the title match 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.
In the 18 doubles title match, Ling and Fayard teamed up to just get past Tang and Pfingston 8-6.
In the girls' 14-under doubles championship, Rapid City’s Sophia Raymond and Arbella Scott came up short, falling to Valarie Simon of Tampa, Fla., and Anna Torstrick of Charlotte, N.C., in the title match 8-1.
In the other title match Saturday in boys' singles saw Brody Barbeau of Excelsior, Minn., beat Luca Queironz of Aventura, Fla., who retired. The title matches in the other boys' singles divisions will be on Sunday.
Barbeau won another title, taking the boys' 12-under doubles title with Brendan Linstrom from Phoenix, as they defeated Ryan Allen of Chesapeake, Va., and Harry Henderson from Sioux Falls, 8-1.
In the boys' 16-under doubles, Kai Chen of Minneapolis and Rocky McKenzie of Sioux Falls downed Benjamin Ling of Pensacola and Allen He of Spring, Texas, 8-4.
In the one girls' singles title match Saturday, Victoria Simon of Tampa defeated Sophia Linstrom of Phoenix 6-0, 6-1 for the 12-under championship. The other title matches will be Sunday.
In girls' doubles play, Madeline Kim and Charlotte Kim of Irvine, Calif., downed Vanessa Simon and Victoria Simon 8-6 and in the 16-under title match, Cameron King of Albuquerque and Stella Lard of Superior, Colo., stopped Wynn Mayher of Hamilton, Ga., and Avery Summers of Sioux Falls, 8-1.
The final day of the tournament begins Sunday at 8 a.m.
Mt. Rushmore Classic
Saturday
Boys 12-under singles
Championship
Brody Barbeau, Excelsior, Minn., def. Luca Queiroz, Aventura, Fla.., retired
Boys 14-under singles
Semifinals
Roshan Murugesh, Granite Bay, Calif., def. Noah Greni, Rapid City 6-2, 6-1
Martin Dimitrov, Monte Sereno, Calif., def. Yoshan Murugesh, Granite Bay, Calif., 6-0, 6-2.
Championship
Sunday
Rohan Murugesh vs. Dimitrov, 8 a.m.
Boys 16-under singles
Quarterfinals
Rocky McKenzie, Sioux Falls def. Max Meyer, New York, 6-2, 2-6 (10-4)
Owen Skanse, Victoria, Minn., def. Jack Allaben, Mahjtomedi, Minn., 7-5, 6-1.
Sammy Nieder, Miami Beach, Fla., def. Bennett Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo., 6-0, 6-0
Kai Chen, Minneapolis def. Allen He, Spring, Texas, 6-3, 4-6 (10-7)
Semifinals
Sunday
Nieder vs. Chen, 8 a.m.
McKenzie vs. Skanse, 8 a.m.
Boys 18-under singles
Semifinals
Patrick Ling, Pensacola, Fla., def. Jamison Pfingston, Rapid City 6-3, 6-2
Carter Fayard, New Orleans def. Michael Tang, Rapid City 6-4, 7-6 (5)
Championship
Ling vs. Faynard, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Boys 12-under doubles
Championship
Brody Barbeau/Brendan Lindstrom, Excelsior, Minn., Phoenix def. Ryan Allen/Harry Henderson, Chesapeake, Va./Sioux Falls 8-1.
Boys 14-under doubles
Semifinals
Rocky McKenzie/Noah Greni, Sioux Falls/Rapid City def. Martin Dimitrov/Landon Vasilescu, Monte Sereno, Calif., Atlanta 8-6
Rohan Murugesh/YoshanMurugesh, Monte Sereno, Calif. def. H Mayer/Z Briggs, Sioux Falls/Yankton
Championship
Sunday
McKenzie/Greni vs. Murugesh/Murugesh, 1:30 p.m.
Boys 16-under doubles
Semifinals
Kai Chen/Rocky McKenzie, Minneapolis/Sioux Falls def. Max Meyer/Jack Allaben, New York/Mahtomedi, Minn. 8-3
Benjamin Ling/ Allen He def. Aswaanth Karuppasamy/Owen Skanse, Golden, Colo./Victoria, Minn., 8-6
Championship
Chen/McKenzie def. Ling/He 8-4.
Boys 18-under doubles
Championship
Patrick Ling/Carter Fayard, Pensacola, Fla./New Orleans def. Jamison Pfingston/Michael Tang, Rapid City 8-6.
Girls 12-under singles
Semifinals
Sophia Linstrom, Phoenix def. Vansesa Simon, Tampa, Fla., 6-1, 6-1
Victoria Simon, Tampa def. Charlotte Kim, Irvine, Calif., 6-2, 6-0
Championship
Victoria Simon def, Linstrom 6-0, 6-1.
Girls 14-under singles
Semifinals
Valarie Simon, Tampa def. Madeline Kim, Irvine, Calif., 6-1, 6-0
Anna Torstrick, Charlotte, N.C. def. Sylvie Mortimer, Rapid City 6-0, 6-0
Championship
Sunday
Simon vs. Torstrick, 9:30 a.m.
Girls 16-under singles
Semifinals
Sasha Kiselova, Bradenton, Fla. def. Wynn Mayher, Hamilton, Ga., 6-2, 6-4
Stella Laird, Superior, Colo., def. Cameron King, 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3
Championship
Sunday
Kiselova vs. Laird, 9:30 a.m.
Girls 12-under doubles
Championship
Madeline Kim/Charlotte Kim, Irvine, Calif. def. Vanesa Simon/Victoria Simon, Tampa, Fla., 8-6
Girls 14-under doubles
Semifinals
Sophia Raymond/Arabella Scott, Rapid City def. Sylvie Mortimer/Elena Braun, Rapid City 8-5.
Valarie Simon/Anna Torstrick def. Cate Stephenson/Athena Franciliso, Dallas/Rapid City 8-1
Championship
Simon/Torstrick def. Raymond/Scott 8-1.
Girls 16-under doubles
Semifinals
Cameron King/Stella Laird, Albuquerque/Superior, Colo., def. Dagny Andreae/Sasha Kiselova, Punta Gorda, Fla./Bradenton, Fla., 8-6
Wynn Mayher/Avery Summers def. Alastrina Scott/Peyton Ogle, Rapid City, 8-5
Championship
King/Laird def. Mayher/Summers 8-1