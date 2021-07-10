Tang, Pfingston come up short in Mt. Rushmore Classic

Michael Tang and Jamison Pfingston of Rapid City both came up short in the 18-under boys’ singles semifinals, and again in the doubles championship Saturday afternoon at the Mt. Rushmore Classic tennis tournament at Sioux Park.

The recent Rapid City Stevens graduates and teammates are among the 93 players from across the country and three foreign countries to compete in the three-day Level 4 tournament.

In the 18-under boys' singles semifinals, Tang fell to second seed Carter Fayard of New Orleans 6-4, 7-6(5), while Pfingston fell to No. 1 seed Patrick Ling of Pensacola, Fla., 6-3, 6-2.

Ling then beat Fayard in the title match 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

In the 18 doubles title match, Ling and Fayard teamed up to just get past Tang and Pfingston 8-6.

In the girls' 14-under doubles championship, Rapid City’s Sophia Raymond and Arbella Scott came up short, falling to Valarie Simon of Tampa, Fla., and Anna Torstrick of Charlotte, N.C., in the title match 8-1.

In the other title match Saturday in boys' singles saw Brody Barbeau of Excelsior, Minn., beat Luca Queironz of Aventura, Fla., who retired. The title matches in the other boys' singles divisions will be on Sunday.