CLASS AA STATE GOLF

Tanna Phares, Stevens finish 3rd at Class AA state golf

  • Updated
Tanna Phares Class AA State

Rapid City Stevens junior Tanna Phares tees off during the final round of the Class AA girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Brookings Country Club.

 Rodney Haas, 605 Sports

Rapid City Stevens junior Tanna Phares improved on her Round 1 score and moved up one place to finish in a tie for third place at the Class A girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Brookings Country Club.

After shooting a 78 on Monday to put herself in a three-way tie for fourth place heading into the final round, Phares took three strokes off her game to score a 3-over par 75 and finish with a two round over of 153, leveling with Huron's Bryn Huber. Harrisburg's Reese Jansa claimed her second straight individual state championship with a 148 after shooting an even-par 72 in Round 2.

Phares recovered from back-to-back double-bogeys on the par-4 sixth and par-3 fifth holes on Monday to score a birdie and par, respectively. She also parred the par-4 10th hole, once she had previously bogeyed, and birdied the par-5 14th hole, which she previously bogeyed.

The Raiders finished third in the team standings with an overall score of an 89-over 665, ending four strokes behind champion Harrisburg and one stroke behind runner-up Mitchell.

Stevens Girls Golf Trophy Pose

Tanna Phares (center, left) and the Rapid City Stevens girls golf team pose with the third-place plaque after finishing the Class AA girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Brookings Country Club. 

In addition to Phares' performance, teammate Lauren Knapp tied for 17th with a 167 (82-85), Kamryn Shull tied for 27th with a 172 (85-87) and Taylor Wit placed 29th with a 173 (90-83). 

Spearfish, which finished ninth among 14 teams, was led by Alison Kennedy, who cracked the top 10 by shooting a 163 (79-84) to end in a three-way tie for ninth.

Sturgis' lone golfer Lily Heisinger tied for 56th with a 187 (97-90).

