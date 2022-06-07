Tanna Phares, Stevens finish 3rd at Class AA state golf

Rapid City Stevens junior Tanna Phares improved on her Round 1 score and moved up one place to finish in a tie for third place at the Class A girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Brookings Country Club.

After shooting a 78 on Monday to put herself in a three-way tie for fourth place heading into the final round, Phares took three strokes off her game to score a 3-over par 75 and finish with a two round over of 153, leveling with Huron's Bryn Huber. Harrisburg's Reese Jansa claimed her second straight individual state championship with a 148 after shooting an even-par 72 in Round 2.

Phares recovered from back-to-back double-bogeys on the par-4 sixth and par-3 fifth holes on Monday to score a birdie and par, respectively. She also parred the par-4 10th hole, once she had previously bogeyed, and birdied the par-5 14th hole, which she previously bogeyed.

The Raiders finished third in the team standings with an overall score of an 89-over 665, ending four strokes behind champion Harrisburg and one stroke behind runner-up Mitchell.

In addition to Phares' performance, teammate Lauren Knapp tied for 17th with a 167 (82-85), Kamryn Shull tied for 27th with a 172 (85-87) and Taylor Wit placed 29th with a 173 (90-83).

Spearfish, which finished ninth among 14 teams, was led by Alison Kennedy, who cracked the top 10 by shooting a 163 (79-84) to end in a three-way tie for ninth.

Sturgis' lone golfer Lily Heisinger tied for 56th with a 187 (97-90).

