Tanna Phares, Stevens sit in 6th after Class AA first round

SIOUX FALLS — Big advantages earned in both individual play and team play highlighted Day 1 of the 2021 SDHSAA Class AA Girls golf tournament at Baker’s Crossing Golf Course.
In the hunt for the individual title, Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa jumped out to a six-shot lead in the hunt for medalist honors while Sioux Falls O’Gorman surged to a commanding 21-stroke lead over Mitchell in defense of the Lady Knights' 2019 state team title (the 2020 championship was cancelled due to COVID-19).
An early birdie binge on the front nine, and an even more impressive stretch on the homeward half, propelled Jansa to a torrid 5-under-66 and a six-shot lead over defending state champion Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
“I had three birdies in the first five holes in the front, and then on the back nine I had four birdies, so it was really good. I would say my wedges and my putting was really, really good. These greens out here are pretty tough to read so that was one of my biggest advantages today,” Jansa said. “This is my best round, a PR for sure, so I’m super excited about tomorrow.”
Though a southerly breeze that picked up steam later in the morning contributed to a difficult club selection at times for competitors, Jansa felt the increasing winds worked to her advantage.
“I can trajectorize the ball to go low or high and a lot of the girls can’t," she said. "I think that is a really big advantage on a day like today.”
Defending champion McCormick sits in 2nd, six shots back (1-over 72), followed by teammate Lauren Sutcliffe (73), Claire Yunag of Sioux Falls Lincoln (74) and Emily Kolb of O’Gorman (75).
Rapid City Stevens sophomore Tanna Phares shares sixth (76) with Masy Mock of Mitchell. Raiders junior Taylor Wit carded an 80 and sits 10th overall.
McCormick, the 2020 SDGA Junior Player of the Year and Augustana University commit, blamed a lack of aggressiveness with the putter for a slow start, a 2-over on the front nine.
“I just couldn’t get my putting down at first,” McCormick said. “I got a little nervous over the putts because of how fast the greens can get out here. I wasn’t aggressive enough with my lines and missed some chances to make some birdies.”
After narrowly missing on some mid-range birdie opportunities on the back, McCormick notched back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to keep herself within shouting distance of Jansa.
“When I made the turn, I changed my mentality with putting and tried to be more aggressive,” McCormick said. “I would have liked to have seen more putts go in, but my mentality right now is that pars don’t hurt. It’s a 36-hole event so there is more golf to be played. And today was definitely better than where I was two years ago when I shot 77 on the first day and came back to win (albeit making up a two-shot deficit), so 1-over isn’t too bad.”
Stevens’ Tanna Phares credited a steady day with the big stick for her solid opening 76, a round in which Phares was 1-over through 10 holes before falling victim to four bogeys down the stretch.
“I was really hitting the ball in the fairway, which you need to do since there is a lot of trouble on the front, and then I was hitting greens and able to save par on most holes,” Phares said. “On some of the holes, particularly the par threes with water, I just played it to the right just because I didn’t want to get in trouble and played safely, but tomorrow I’m hoping I can be more aggressive and get par on those. I’m happy with what I did. I wish I had a few less bogeys on the back nine, but overall I thought it was a solid round.”
O’Gorman (309 strokes) is followed in the team chase by Mitchell (330), while Aberdeen Central (333), Sioux Falls Lincoln (341) and Harrisburg (344) round out the top five.
A very young Rapid City Stevens squad featuring Wit, a junior, Phares, a sophomore, three ninth graders — Holland Post (96), Kamryn Shull (96) and Reese Hoard (103) — and eighth grader Lauren Knapp (94) sits sixth (346).
“My goal is top four and we are probably sitting sixth or seventh right now, but we have 18 holes left and I’m still thinking we have a very good shot at getting top four,” said Stevens’ coach Nick Rotella. “I think it took the girls a little bit of time to realize that these greens are hard and you have to land short and roll on.
As for Tanna, her 76 was fantastic golf out there. She just plays good solid fundamental golf. Consistently hits fairways and greens and two putts, and is fun to watch.”
Youth reigned in other Black Hills area action as eighth grader Alison Kennedy carded an 82 (15th) to lead Spearfish (11th overall, 368), and seventh grader Hayden Thorton (102) led the Douglas contingent (16th in team standings). Sophomore Josie Farrier led Rapid City Central (105), while Ashley Bear (123) topped the Sturgis entrants. The Cobblers and Scoopers did not field complete teams with which to compete in the team race.
Final round play in the 2021 State AA girls golf championship begins at 8 a.m. at Baker Crossing golf course in Sioux Falls, with the leaders scheduled to tee off at 10 a.m.