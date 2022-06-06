Tanna Phares tied for 4th after Round 1 of Class AA state golf

Rapid City Stevens junior Tanna Phares is seven strokes back of the lead and sits in a three-way tie for fourth place after the first round of the Class AA girls state golf tournament Monday at Brookings Country Club.

Phares shot a 6-over par 78 to trail leader Allison Meyerink of Mitchell, who recorded the only under-par score of the first day, shooting a 1-under 71. O'Gorman's Lauren Sutcliffe is currently second with a 74, and Harrisburg's Reese Jansa, the defending state champion, is third with a 76.

Phares started her round by parring the first four holes before birdying the par-5 fifth. She also birdied the par-4 15th hole and finished with three straight pars.

She leads a Raiders squad that is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the team standings. They earned a Round 1 score of 47-over, trailing Mitchell by nine strokes. Aberdeen Central is second at 39-over, followed by Pierre T.F. Riggs at 42-over. Stevens is knotted up with Harrisburg and O'Gorman.

Behind Phares, teammate Lauren Knapp is tied for 15th with an 82, Kamryn Shull is tied for 22nd with an 85 and Taylor Wit is tied for 39th with a 90.

Spearfish is currently in ninth place, among 14 teams, with a 63-over, led by Alison Kennedy, who sits in a four-way tie for seventh place with a 79.

Sturgis' lone golfer, Lilly Heisinger, is tied for 59th with a 97. Rapid City Central and Douglas/New Underwood do not have any participants.

