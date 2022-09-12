Tanner Schachle re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday that winger Tanner Schachle has been signed for the 2022-23 season. It will be his second as a professional.

Schachle joined the Rush in November after cutting his senior season at Long Island University short. He skated in 49 games for Rapid City and scored three goals, had eight assists and recorded three fighting majors.

“I can’t wait to get back to Rapid,” Schachle said. “I loved every time I hit the ice in front of our fans. With a solid core from last year and a couple new additions, I believe it’s going to be a great year with even more success than last, and I’m very excited to be a part of that.”

A native of Wasilla, Alaska, Schachle opened his college career in his home state and played two seasons for the University of Alaska-Anchorage before transferring to Long Island.

“Tanner is a big bodied player that can skate and get in on the forecheck to disrupt teams trying to break out the puck,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He has been training hard up in Alaska getting ready to prove he can be an every game player. If he brings physicality each and every shift consistently, he will be a feared player this season.”

The Rush open their season Oct. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.