Tatanka boys run past Rapid City Christian

The Lakota Tech boys' basketball team got into the running game it was looking for Friday night — a sprint at times — and it might get it going in the right direction as the season winds towards postseason play.

The Tatanka outlasted Rapid City Christian Friday night, and held off the Comets 88-84 in an entertaining game at Hart Ranch.

Lakota Tech head coach Lyle LeBeau, Jr., couldn't help but smile after the game.

"We're a running team and that played out in our favor," said LeBeau, Jr. "If you notice when we set it up for runs, it slowed us down. Once we start picking it up, it opened everything on the floor."

Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said they wanted to play up and down with Lakota Tech, but he felt like they did a poor job of keeping their guards in front of them.

"They did a great job of getting down the middle of the floor. If you are going to press like we do, you can't give up straight line drives down the floor over and over and over," he said. "I didn't make the right adjustments in our press but credit to them too, their guards are very quick and made us pay when we made a mistake."