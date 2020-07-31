Taton wins PRCA National Circuit Finals Steer Roping crown

“I’ve always considered myself an average roper,” Taton said. “I rope for the average. Over the years you have to become faster to compete, but you still have to get them caught. As I tell young guys who want to get started in steer roping, you can go tie down every steer you run at, they are going to pay you, and probably pay you well.”

A third-place 13.5-second run in the semis (top eight in average from the six rounds) assured a spot in the finals. And an even quicker 12.9-second in the finals (top four from semis) earned the championship trophy.

“I’ve always thought of myself as someone who is better when conditions aren’t setup for a nice, easy run. The tougher the conditions, my ranching and rodeo background works to my advantage,” Taton said. “Cheyenne was always that way with big cattle and a big arena and the Circuit Finals were that way, too. You had to rope six and be consistent and then speed up for the finals by bringing a different mindset into the box. And I’ve always thought that gives me a better chance.”

Since joining the PRCA member in 1987 after growing up on a ranch in the Faith area, Taton’s career has had its ups and downs.