Tea Area, Brandon Valley close with state titles

The Tea Area Titans jumped out to a fast start and ran past Canton 35-16 Saturday afternoon in the Class 11A title game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The Titans, 11-0, are expected to move up to 11AA if the South Dakota Activities Association revises the classification for football, and if so, went out with a bang, winning its second state title in the last three years.
Tea Area, which edged Canton in the 2020 season opener 27-21, scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back, leading 35-0 before the C-Hawks added a couple of scores to close the gap.
The Titans got an interception by linebacker Garrett Kolbeck and took a 7-0 lead three plays later on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Austin Lake to Conner Mulder.
It was 14-0, still early in the game, when Kaden Johnson out-sprinted the Canton defense for a 90-yard TD run. Lake closed the first quarter on a 30-yard TD run for the 21-0 lead.
Tea Area made it a 28-0 game at halftime when Lake went through the air and hit Cael Lundin from 14 yards out.
Just two plays into the second half, Lake again out-ran the C-Hawks, this time on a 63-yard TD run and Tea Area made it a 35-0 game.
Seth Peterson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third and Payton Eben caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Seth Peterson late in the fourth quarter for the two touchdowns by Canton.
Johnson led all rushers for the Titans with 128 yards on 13 carries, while Lake added 116 yards on just night rushes. Lake was 7-of-10 passing for 128 yards.
Trevor Welch and Isaac Johnson both had seven tackles for the Titans, with Kolbeck and Jeff Worth coming away with interceptions.
Tea Area finished with 396 yards of total offense to 177 for Canton, which closed the season at 8-3.
Peterson was 8-of-25 passing for the C-Hawks for 96 yards as Eben caught five balls for 73 yards, including a 49-yard gain.
Zander Elling led the Canton defense with seven tackles and Zach Richardson added six.
Brandon Valley pulls away for 11AAA title
The Brandon Valley Lynx ran away from Harrisburg in the second half, breaking a 14-14 tie and stopping the Tigers 35-14 Saturday night in the Class 11AAA title game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The Lynx, winning their second title in three years, ran for 371 yards, including 225 yards from running back Tate Johnson, who scored two touchdowns in the second half. Quarterback Joe Kolbeck added 143 yards on the ground and two scores.
A month ago, the Lynx crushed the Tigers 63-27 in their final regular-season game.
The first half, though, was a battle, with both teams getting a pair of touchdowns on alternating scores. Kolbeck scored first for the Lynx on a 17-yard touchdown run, but Harrisburg came right back with three minutes remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Jack Teigen.
Kolebeck then put the Lynx back in front three minutes into the second quarter on an 18-yard TD pass to Peyton Carroll.
The Tigers, however, put together a late drive and capitalized with just 19 seconds until halftime as quarterback Jacob Knuth scored from 2 yards out.
Brandon Valley, 9-1, took control in the second half defensively with two interceptions of Knuth, and Johnson and Kolbeck did the rest with their running game.
With 7:34 remaining in the third, Kolbeck sprinted to the end zone from 67 yards out and the Lynx began to take control with Johnson's 45-yard TD run just two and half minutes later.
Johnson scored again with 8:29 remaining in the game on a 5-yard run to make it a 21-point game.
Kolbeck was also 4-of-7 passing for 45 yards and the one TD to put the Lynx over the 400-total yard mark at 416.
Kyler Breist led the Brandon Valley defense with eight tackles and one interception, while Parker Reed finished with seven tackles. Jackson Hilton and Josh Pickthorn both had interceptions as well.
Falling behind, the Tigers went to their passing game in the second half as Knuth was 29-of-42 for 301 yards. He was picked off three times. The Tigers had 337 yards of total offense.
Anders Clayton had seven receptions for the Tigers for 67 yards, while Lincoln Carlson grabbed seven passes for 74 yards and Teigen five catches for 68 yards.
Gavin Gulbranson, Larson and Carter Bahrenfuss all had eight tackles for Harriburg, 7-4.
