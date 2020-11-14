Tea Area, Brandon Valley close with state titles

The first half, though, was a battle, with both teams getting a pair of touchdowns on alternating scores. Kolbeck scored first for the Lynx on a 17-yard touchdown run, but Harrisburg came right back with three minutes remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Jack Teigen.

Kolebeck then put the Lynx back in front three minutes into the second quarter on an 18-yard TD pass to Peyton Carroll.

The Tigers, however, put together a late drive and capitalized with just 19 seconds until halftime as quarterback Jacob Knuth scored from 2 yards out.

Brandon Valley, 9-1, took control in the second half defensively with two interceptions of Knuth, and Johnson and Kolbeck did the rest with their running game.

With 7:34 remaining in the third, Kolbeck sprinted to the end zone from 67 yards out and the Lynx began to take control with Johnson's 45-yard TD run just two and half minutes later.

Johnson scored again with 8:29 remaining in the game on a 5-yard run to make it a 21-point game.

Kolbeck was also 4-of-7 passing for 45 yards and the one TD to put the Lynx over the 400-total yard mark at 416.