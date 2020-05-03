Teachers make May Day special for students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Teachers are working hard to stay in touch with students as schools are shut down due to the affects of the coronavirus.

Special Education teachers at Stevens High School are using a modified curriculum and one-on-one zoom calls with students to stay in touch and teach their students. Each Friday, they try to do something fun.

This Friday, the teachers put together May Day baskets and drove them to each of the 13 students' homes to make the day special. It worked.

"Aric was so excited that he got up at 6:30 this morning and looked out the window all morning," said Yvette Lassegard, Aric's mother and a life-long Rapid City resident.

He wasn't the only student who was excited about seeing his teachers.

"The students were all so excited," said SHS teacher Anita DaSilva. "They were all jumping around and shouting 'Hi!'"

DaSilva said the idea came from simply not getting to see the students for so long.

"We haven't been with the students for so long," DaSilva said. "Zoom meetings are great, but we wanted to let the kids know we miss them and we are thinking about them."

Lassegard said her son misses school and his teachers, but thanks to the modified curriculum and the special work the teachers are doing, he is doing well with his school work.