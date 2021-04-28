Team SD boys and girls to kick of national hockey tourneys

The South Dakota’s Boys 16U national team will compete in the USA Hockey Tier II 16U 1A National Tournament Thursday through Monday in Grand Rapids.
The Team South Dakota 16U team consists of 18 of South Dakota’s premier 15/16-year-old players from across the state. Players skate for their local hockey associations during the regular season, and then come together to form Team SD for tournament play.
Among the team members from Rapid City are Brayden Fine and Dawson Wirth.
Team SD 16U will hit the ice for their pool play games Thursday at 10:15 a.m. (MDT) versus the Park City Ice Miners, Utah.
Two other Rapid City players are on the South Dakota’s Girls 16U & 19U National teams that will compete in the USA Hockey Tier II National Tournaments in Denver Thursday through Monday.
Team South Dakota 16U consists of 20 Girls from10 different communities across the state and TSD 19U has 15 players from seven communities. Players skate for their local hockey associations during the regular season, and then come together to form Team SD for tournament play.
Named to the teams from Rapid City are Kya Olson on the 16U squad and Cora Cox on the 19U team. Olson, however, won't play because of an injury.
Teams from 11 different states will compete in three rounds of pool play, with the top teams advancing to the championship rounds. The Tier II National Championships will be played Monday.
Team SD 16U will hit the ice Thursday with their first games at 9:15 a.m. vs the Central NY Bobcats and TSD 19U will face off against the San Diego Angels at 3:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Raiders rolled to the win over the Cobblers Wednesday at Sioux Park.
Michael Tang (No. 2 singles), Asa Hood (No. 4) and Conor Cruse (No. 6) all picked up 10-0 wins on the day.
The No. 1 doubles team of Christian Mueller and Tang, and the No. 2 team of Sam Mortimer and Hood also gained 10-0 wins.
Stevens opens the Rapid City Invite today when it hosts Aberdeen Roncalli at 3:30 p.m. and Central takes on Brandon Valley at 7 p.m. Both matches are at Sioux Park,
Doubles play in the tournament is set for Friday, with singles play on Saturday.
High School Baseball
Gillette Riders sweep Raiders
The Gillette American Legion team took a pair from Rapid City Stevens, 16-1 in the first game and 8-3 in the nightcap.
In the first game, Gillette scored eight runs in the first inning and six more in the second.
The Riders were led by Joey Sturdevant with three hits and four RBI, while Cory Schilling, Colson Kluck and Mason Drube with two hits each.
Jesse Riemenschneider had both of the Raiders hits, while Haiden Studer drove in one run.
The second game was more competitive, although Gillette led 8-0 after four innings. The Raiders scored their three runs in the fifth inning.
The Riders, 6-2, had just four hits with Kolton Gray and Leighton Holden driving home two runs each.
Riemenschneider had two of the three Stevens hits.
The Raiders, 4-14, are at Sturgis Thursday night at 6 p.m.