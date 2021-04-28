Team SD boys and girls to kick of national hockey tourneys

The South Dakota’s Boys 16U national team will compete in the USA Hockey Tier II 16U 1A National Tournament Thursday through Monday in Grand Rapids.

The Team South Dakota 16U team consists of 18 of South Dakota’s premier 15/16-year-old players from across the state. Players skate for their local hockey associations during the regular season, and then come together to form Team SD for tournament play.

Among the team members from Rapid City are Brayden Fine and Dawson Wirth.

Team SD 16U will hit the ice for their pool play games Thursday at 10:15 a.m. (MDT) versus the Park City Ice Miners, Utah.

Two other Rapid City players are on the South Dakota’s Girls 16U & 19U National teams that will compete in the USA Hockey Tier II National Tournaments in Denver Thursday through Monday.

Team South Dakota 16U consists of 20 Girls from10 different communities across the state and TSD 19U has 15 players from seven communities. Players skate for their local hockey associations during the regular season, and then come together to form Team SD for tournament play.

Named to the teams from Rapid City are Kya Olson on the 16U squad and Cora Cox on the 19U team. Olson, however, won't play because of an injury.