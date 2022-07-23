Team South Dakota finishes 6th at National High School Rodeo Finals

Fourteen South Dakota rodeo athletes advanced to the 2022 National High School Rodeo Finals championship short go on Saturday night, completing an excellent week of rodeo for Team South Dakota.

Thayne Elshere of Hereford became the 17th South Dakotan to claim a 17th saddle bronc gold buckle, coming up just short as Elshere’s 72-point ride in the short go and 226 total on three rides finished second overall, three points shy of Utah’s Statler Wright, the youngest son of PRCA world champion Cody Wright and the legendary saddle bronc riding Wright family.

In goat tying, all four National Finals qualifiers advanced to the championship short go, and stood out impressively with three competitors placing in the top 10. Isabel Risse of Martin placed third overall, Jaysee Jones of Hayes placed eighth, Maci Maher of McLaughlin finished ninth and Brylee Grubb of Spearfish came in 19th.

A couple of South Dakota bull riders, Jestyn Woodward of Custer and Mason Moody of Letcher advanced to the short go as well, though both were unable to cover their bull. Woodward finished fourth in the aggregate and Moody eighth.

Barrel racer Piper Cordes, a Wall High School sophomore, placed 10th (17.221 seconds) in the short go, thereby compiling a three-run aggregate total of 52.291 and a 13th spot in the final standings.

Other overall placers include Denton Good (Long Valley), who placed sixth in steer wrestling, Tate and Tyan Johnson (Sisseton), who finished 10th in team roping and Landry Haugen (Sturgis), a five-time South Dakota State champion in various events, who finished 15th in the girls cutting.

Bareback rider Jhett Knight, a Dupree High School senior, completed his week with a 59-point ride in the championship shot go and finished 19th overall.

In unofficial steam standings, Team South Dakota finished in sixth place overall, with the girls placing 11th and the boys fourth.