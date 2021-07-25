Team South Dakota finishes in 10th at NHSFR

Solid efforts each time out of the chute was the key for Elshere, a Clarendon College (Texas) commit, placed in the top four in both long rounds — second in Go-1 (74 points, fourth in Go-2 (76.5) — and third in the championship short-go (75), a round in which a lack of horsepower perhaps made the difference.

“He was good at the first and then he kind of trickled off there at the end,” Elshere said. “I tried to shorten up the rein and keep him right here. He felt good and did what they said he would do and just kind of petered out there at the end, and it wasn’t quite enough.”

The just quite broke down to a mere point and a half shy of a gold buckle.

“No surprise as we expected that out of Talon,” Christensen said. “And in my opinion, he should be the world champion, but he just didn’t have the horse to do it (in the short go) and that’s just the luck of the draw.”

Harding County rising junior Gilbert's fifth-place finisher at 220 pounds in Class B wrestling displayed that same consistency in bulldogging, placing third (4.48-seconds) and fifth (7.12) in long rounds and fifth in short-go (5.67).