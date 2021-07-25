Team South Dakota finishes in 10th at NHSFR

A strong performance by the South Dakota boys propelled Team South Dakota to 10th place in team standings as the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo drew to a close in Lincoln Nebraska on Saturday night.
A reserve championship by Talon Elshere (Herford) in saddle bronc, a fourth-place spot by Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) in steer wrestling and solid performances in other events led to a seventh-lace finish for the boys. The South Dakota girls’ squad was not so fortunate as inconsistency, and the vagaries inherent to the sport, resulted in a 22nd overall placement. Team Texas swept both boys and girls competitions en route to the 2021 team title.
“I’ll tell you what, the boys started out strong and they finished good as well,” Dale Christensen, SDHSRA National Director said. “Just a couple things held us back. Our bareback riders drew some really good horses and they had that win at all cost attitude and went for it and ran into some stronger horses than they were ready for last night.”
Elshere’s second-place finish in saddle bronc perhaps comes as no surprise since the Elshere name is legendary in bronc riding circles state wide and nationally. Talon’s dad, JJ Elshere, is a five-time National Finals rodeo qualifier, and cousin Cole Elshere is a four-time qualifier. Not to mention uncles and cousins, past and present, who have also made their mark in the event.
Solid efforts each time out of the chute was the key for Elshere, a Clarendon College (Texas) commit, placed in the top four in both long rounds — second in Go-1 (74 points, fourth in Go-2 (76.5) — and third in the championship short-go (75), a round in which a lack of horsepower perhaps made the difference.
“He was good at the first and then he kind of trickled off there at the end,” Elshere said. “I tried to shorten up the rein and keep him right here. He felt good and did what they said he would do and just kind of petered out there at the end, and it wasn’t quite enough.”
The just quite broke down to a mere point and a half shy of a gold buckle.
“No surprise as we expected that out of Talon,” Christensen said. “And in my opinion, he should be the world champion, but he just didn’t have the horse to do it (in the short go) and that’s just the luck of the draw.”
Harding County rising junior Gilbert's fifth-place finisher at 220 pounds in Class B wrestling displayed that same consistency in bulldogging, placing third (4.48-seconds) and fifth (7.12) in long rounds and fifth in short-go (5.67).
“Grey performed great and had fun down here. In his first run, he kind of missed the barrier a little bit, and in the second two he got it figured out and did great,” Christensen said. “He’s going to be a force to contend with in the future.”
Teammate Denton Good (Long Valley) also earned a spot in the steer wrestling short-go though a no-time in the finale relegated him to 18th overall.
Though not placing among event leaders, the South Dakota’s bareback contingent was solid throughout. Devon Moore (Clear Lake) and Kashton Ford (Sturgis) advanced to the short placing 18th and 19th overall while Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) and Reece Reder (Fruitdale) finished 22nd and 28th respectively.
“It’s not that they just got them covered in the long rounds, the bareback riding for the whole United State is impressive,” Christensen remarked. “It’s as good a show as anywhere, and right now the high school bareback is probably better than the amateur bareback.”
Other South Dakota advancing to championship short-go included Linkyn Petersek (Colome) in tie-down roping (fifth in short go, eighth overall), Thayne Elshere, Talon’s brother, in bull riding (no score in short go, 17th overall) and the team roping tandem of Tegan Fite (Hermosa) and Rio Nutter (Rapid City) who placed fifth in short-go and eighth overall.
The South Dakota girls were not so fortunate as solid efforts in one round were offset by a tipped barrel or pole, missed loop or broken barrier in the second.
Potential high finishers Landry Haugen (Sturgis) and Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) were particularly snake-bitten. Haugen in two-fold fashion as excellent efforts in both barrels and poles in one round fell victim to toppling obstacles in the second. And Stevens turned in a winning performance in her second-round effort though her hopes of a trip to the short go disappeared earlier when her goat kicked free in the first go.
The unfortunate result: South Dakota girls failed to earn a spot in the short-go as the top placers were 23rd place finishes by Sophie Meyer of Rapid City in girls cutting (Rapid City’s Lizzie Haiar placed 27th) and Cadell Brunsch of Pine Ridge in reined cow horse.
“We have as tough a group of girls as anybody in the nation,” Christensen added. “Landry in the barrels just tipped a barrel and that horse is as fast as any of them. And Layni, and just all of them, weren’t able to put two runs together.”
In competition outside the rodeo arena, Jenna Kruger (Pierre) placed third in the light rifle competition.