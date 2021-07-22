Team South Dakota in 4th place at NHSFR

Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) was similarly snake-bitten in goat tying as a excellent 7.73 (second in the second go) followed a no-time in her first outing. Chloe Herren (Crooks) suffered a similar fate unable to follow-up a good first round breakaway roping run (2.7 seconds) with another on Thursday morning as she missed her calf out.

“For the boys, it’s been pretty even in all the events. A little bad luck with some of the guys as with the girls, but that’s the way it goes here, but everybody else is performing up to their ability,” Christensen said. “I would say there haven’t been any big surprises. Last year when we didn’t have any luck, that was a surprise. But this year we have come down with kids who are as talented as anybody out there, and they are just showing that so far this week. Just what we’ve grown to expect from South Dakota.”