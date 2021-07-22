Team South Dakota in 4th place at NHSFR

South Dakota high school rodeo athletes gave ample evidence of being able to compete with the very best cowboys and cowgirls in the world during this week’s opening round of the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Center in Lincoln, Neb.
After completion of the first go round on Wednesday, Team South Dakota stood fourth in team standings. The South Dakota boys were second in the team standings, the product of some impressive early efforts while the girls' squad stood 18th overall.
In addition, 16 South Dakotans were in the Top 25 in early round action thereby positioning themselves for a shot at a top 20 finish in the average, and with that, a spot in Saturday’s 6 p.m. (MDT) championship short-go.
Dawson Kautzman led the early charge in the round with two solid performances. The Harding County rising junior turned in the second quickest steer wrestling time with a 4.39-second catch and tip. He followed up with a 10.3 second effort in the tie-down roping, the 10th best effort of the round.
In rough stock action, a couple of brothers sharing a surname very familiar to South Dakota rodeo fans, Thayne and Talon Elshere — sons of four-time NFR saddle bronc qualifier JJ Elshere, fashioned solid early outings as well. Talon, a recent Sturgis Brown graduate, following in his father’s footstep, posted a 74-point saddle bronc trip to grab a share of second in the first go. Thayne, a rising junior at Sturgis Brown, who earned his trip to Lincoln in a slightly more hazardous event, turned in a 73-point ride and a 11th place first go ranking in bull riding.
The quartet of South Dakota bareback riders were solid out of the chutes in the first round as well.
“All four bareback riders got them covered in the first round,” said Dale Christensen, Team South Dakota National Director. “Devon Moore was fourth in the average, Cooper Filipek was 14th, Kashton Ford was 19th and Reece Reeder was 26th, so those guys rode good."
Reder covered again on Thursday morning (61) and moved to 10th in the average, while Moore made his final ride on Thursday night. Ford and Filipek are out later in the week, Friday and Saturday respectively.
Grey Gilbert looks to have an excellent chance at clinching a spot in Saturday evening’s championship short go in steer wrestling. In the Thursday morning performance, the Harding County bulldogger tipped his steer in 4.48-seconds and currently sits fourth in the average (11.6-seconds). Though three performances remain before a ticket to the short go is stamped, Gilbert took a huge step toward making that happen with his early morning effort.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, Landry Haugen of Sturgis placed seventh in barrel racing (17.827) behind event leader Ashlyn Goven of Rozet, Wyoming (17.494). Haugen, a four-event qualifier to Lincoln, will make her final spin through the cloverleaf in the Friday morning performance.
Haugen completed a double performance run in pole bending on Wednesday with a strong performance placing second in the round. Unfortunately, a tipped pole in the first go will drop her out of championship contention in the average.
Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) was similarly snake-bitten in goat tying as a excellent 7.73 (second in the second go) followed a no-time in her first outing. Chloe Herren (Crooks) suffered a similar fate unable to follow-up a good first round breakaway roping run (2.7 seconds) with another on Thursday morning as she missed her calf out.
All-in-all, a solid effort despite the vagaries inherent to a sport pairing a cowboy or a cowgirl with an equine partner or a bovine easily given to mayhem.
“For the boys, it’s been pretty even in all the events. A little bad luck with some of the guys as with the girls, but that’s the way it goes here, but everybody else is performing up to their ability,” Christensen said. “I would say there haven’t been any big surprises. Last year when we didn’t have any luck, that was a surprise. But this year we have come down with kids who are as talented as anybody out there, and they are just showing that so far this week. Just what we’ve grown to expect from South Dakota.”