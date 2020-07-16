Team South Dakota looking for strong NHSFR

Fifty-two of South Dakota’s finest high school rodeo athletes will be among the 1,500 competitors vying for gold buckles when the National High School Finals Rodeo begins a week long run at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma on Friday.
Originally scheduled for Lincoln, Nebraska, and moved due to Covid-19 concerns, this year’s finals featuring contestants from 43 states will be the 70th edition of an event now billed as the “World’s Largest Rodeo”.
Team South Dakota will be looking to improve upon a ninth-place overall finish in 2019 (boys seventh, girls 20th), and according to South Dakota National Director Dale Christensen, this year’s contingent has an excellent chance of doing just that.
“We have a lot of kids who are coming in young this year that are really tough, but I expect our kids to do good and compete with everybody,” Christensen said. “They can compete with the rest of the world if they come down here mentally prepared and ready to win this thing. Our kids will stack up against any other kids in the nation, so I’m pretty confident in them.”
The Team South Dakota contingent will feature a nice blend of veteran experience and youthful enthusiasm with a host of returnees and some outstanding newcomers all of whom shone brightly at the South Dakota State Finals Rodeo in Ft. Pierre last month. In seven of the 13 events, the four South Dakota qualifiers will be making their first NHSFR appearance, and the squad will feature but 11 previous NHSFR competitors.
Josi Stevens heads the veteran contingent as the Pierre Riggs High School graduate and South Dakota School of Mines volleyball commit is the only team member to have qualified in four events (pole bending, reined cow horse, breakaway roping and barrel racing).
A first-time NHSFR qualifier, Stevens is ready to begin a very busy schedule that will have her in the rodeo arena in all but one day of the seven-day event (two long rounds in each event with top 15 in each event qualifying for the final short go on the 23rd).
“I’m not nervous, but very anxious and excited to get started,” Stevens said. “I’m proud to be representing South Dakota. I’m proud of where I grew up and I guess I’ve really come to appreciate that more, especially lately. Representing my state and showing what we are made of is a huge honor for me. I’m honored to be representing such a great state and such a great sport.”
Landry Haugen stands out among the South Dakota rookie athletes as the Sturgis Brown freshman turned in a dominant performance at the State Finals, capturing gold buckles in barrels and girls cutting.
A Little Britches national champion, Haugen comes into her first NHSFR brimming with confidence.
“The Little Britches finals are there, so I’ve been down there a number of times, and I think that will help for sure,” Haugen said. “You get to visualize everything and know exactly how it looks and how it feels. I feel awesome about it. I’m ready to go out and win a couple of world titles.”
Haugen won’t be the only Team South Dakota participant capable of producing the state’s first individual NHSFR champion since Wall’s Cash Wilson claimed the saddle bronc gold buckle in 2018, according to Christensen.
“There are some seniors who have been here a lot and they’ve got the experience and know-how so as a whole we are a tough team," he said. "We always are, but this year there are some kids who could win everything if things fall the way they should.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!