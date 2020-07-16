Team South Dakota looking for strong NHSFR

Josi Stevens heads the veteran contingent as the Pierre Riggs High School graduate and South Dakota School of Mines volleyball commit is the only team member to have qualified in four events (pole bending, reined cow horse, breakaway roping and barrel racing).

A first-time NHSFR qualifier, Stevens is ready to begin a very busy schedule that will have her in the rodeo arena in all but one day of the seven-day event (two long rounds in each event with top 15 in each event qualifying for the final short go on the 23rd).

“I’m not nervous, but very anxious and excited to get started,” Stevens said. “I’m proud to be representing South Dakota. I’m proud of where I grew up and I guess I’ve really come to appreciate that more, especially lately. Representing my state and showing what we are made of is a huge honor for me. I’m honored to be representing such a great state and such a great sport.”

Landry Haugen stands out among the South Dakota rookie athletes as the Sturgis Brown freshman turned in a dominant performance at the State Finals, capturing gold buckles in barrels and girls cutting.

A Little Britches national champion, Haugen comes into her first NHSFR brimming with confidence.