Team South Dakota off to slow start

Team South Dakota went into the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo harboring high expectations.
The very fact that an NHSFR would be contested this year given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic was certainly cause for considerable celebration. And the South contingent heading to the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, following excellent performances at the State Finals in Ft. Pierre in June.
Unfortunately, following completion of the first round of the two round long go’s, the times and scores posted by South Dakota athletes haven’t met those expectations.
Team South Dakota currently stands 17th in team standings. Texas, as might be expected, holds a commanding lead over runner-up Utah while the South Dakota boys are 12th and the girls 26th. Texas leads in the boys competition while Utah holds a narrow advantage over Texas in the girls team standings.
Disappointing results thus far perhaps, but in a sport where animals play a significant role in outcomes often determined by a hundredth of a second or a couple of judge’s points, a bobble here, a missed loop there, or a critter having an off day often separates an average outing from short go quality effort.
“I think it’s just a case of rodeo being rodeo,” Dale Christensen, South Dakota National Team Director said. “Anything that can go wrong has, and it has not been big mistakes, just things that happen. And it’s been very good competition, and it’s just tough that so far, it hasn’t been our kids doing it.”
In the timed-event arena, an inability to match up two solid performances have put the majority of South Dakotans struggling for top 15 spot in the average following the two long rounds thereby earning a trip to Saturday evening’s championship short go.
Bridget Romey (Hot Springs) and Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, a former Junior High champion) had solid efforts in the first round — Romey, third in barrel racing after the first performance, and Gilbert is fifth in breakaway roping—do remain in the hunt for Saturday's appearances though both will need quick times in the 2nd round (Romey, Friday, 7 p.m. and Gilbert, Thursday, 9 a.m.) to do so.
On the rough stock side, a couple of bareback riders, Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) and Colton Shelley (Nisland) do have a shot as well. Filipek had covers in both rounds and sits ninth in the average, while Shelley hopes to follow up a 71.5-point effort in his first round trip with another solid effort in Wednesday night’s second round performance.
And Malcom Heathershaw (Quinn) in saddle bronc and Riley Shippy (Colome) in bull riding are challengers to earn a short go appearance as well.
“The competition has been high quality,” Christensen said. “It’s been good overall, but the steer wrestling and the team roping has been unreal. I’ve never seen a tougher steer wrestling in my life, so it’s been good. The event as a whole has gone well. The bareback riding has been really good, too, and seems to be better than usual. And Malcom has got both of his covered with a successful ride today so he’s got two down and may get him back to the short round. Bridget Romey has a chance. She had a good run in her first time out, so she won’t be done until her last time out. They just have to go out and do what they do and forget about the first round and compete. Just go out and try to compete for best in the go round.”
Action continues through Saturday with the championship short go scheduled for 7 p.m.
