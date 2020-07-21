Team South Dakota off to slow start

Bridget Romey (Hot Springs) and Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, a former Junior High champion) had solid efforts in the first round — Romey, third in barrel racing after the first performance, and Gilbert is fifth in breakaway roping—do remain in the hunt for Saturday's appearances though both will need quick times in the 2nd round (Romey, Friday, 7 p.m. and Gilbert, Thursday, 9 a.m.) to do so.

“The competition has been high quality,” Christensen said. “It’s been good overall, but the steer wrestling and the team roping has been unreal. I’ve never seen a tougher steer wrestling in my life, so it’s been good. The event as a whole has gone well. The bareback riding has been really good, too, and seems to be better than usual. And Malcom has got both of his covered with a successful ride today so he’s got two down and may get him back to the short round. Bridget Romey has a chance. She had a good run in her first time out, so she won’t be done until her last time out. They just have to go out and do what they do and forget about the first round and compete. Just go out and try to compete for best in the go round.”