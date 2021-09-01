Teams set for annual Mike Coley Tournament

The seven teams in the 58-over division include: Granite from Rapid City, Prairie Dogs from Sioux Falls, Pheasants from Sioux Falls, Players from Denver, Patriots from St. Louis, Buffaloes from Denver and Toughnuts from Sioux Falls.

The five teams in the 48-over division include: Angels from Rapid City, Thunder from Colorado Springs, Colo., Mets from Denver, Buffaloes from Denver and Gaddy’s Boys from Omaha, Neb.

On the 58-over teams, there are some players as old as 70 that still compete each year.

"A lot of the guys keep saying they are going to keep doing this while they can, while they are able," said Sayles. "We are all fortunate to play. It doesn't mean we don't have any aches and pains. I've noticed some of the guys have slowed down a bit, but when you watch some of the older guys play, it is still the same game. The ball is pitched a little slower, the guys are a lot slower. They make a throw across the infield and it is still a bang, bang play. I've heard guys come back from a play like that and say, ‘I about beat that out.' They all have a great time and there is a lot of great comrade."

Sayles said the tournament wouldn't be possible without the use of Pete Lien Memorial Field and Post 320 and Black Hills Surgical Ballpark with the help from Black Hills Sports Inc. and Baseball Parents Inc.