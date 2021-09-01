Teams set for annual Mike Coley Tournament

The annual Mike Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament enters its 15th year this weekend at the three major baseball stadiums in Rapid City.
The tournament, with two divisions — 48 years and older and 58 years and older — begins Saturday and runs through Monday morning at Pete Lien Memorial Field, McKeague Field and Black Hills Surgical Ballpark (the new Fitzgerald).
The tournament is named in the memory of former player Mike Coley, who passed away several years ago, along with the memories of two other former players — Bob Ellwanger and Kenny Foster.
This is more than just a memorial baseball tournament, as all the money that is taken in for this tournament (donations) is donated back to the community. Money is donated to each of the two Legion programs, Black Hills Hospice, and to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is located in Staten Island New York, and was founded by the Siller Family, in remembrance of firefighter Stephan Siller who lost his life on September 11, 2001 to save others in the twin towers. The foundation helps pay off mortgages, provided mortgage free homes, to fallen first responders and catastrophically injured US veteran and our men in blue.
"After Mike passed we started doing a memorial tournament and there were only a handful of teams," said tournament player and organizer john Sayles. "Some of those same teams he played with still went out to Vegas for a tournament or to Phoenix and word of mouth got around and everybody called and wanted to play. Now we have two different age groups. Three years ago we honored another gentlemen who ran one of the teams, Bob Ellwanger, who passed and two years ago another player, Kenny Foster, passed away."
The seven teams in the 58-over division include: Granite from Rapid City, Prairie Dogs from Sioux Falls, Pheasants from Sioux Falls, Players from Denver, Patriots from St. Louis, Buffaloes from Denver and Toughnuts from Sioux Falls.
The five teams in the 48-over division include: Angels from Rapid City, Thunder from Colorado Springs, Colo., Mets from Denver, Buffaloes from Denver and Gaddy’s Boys from Omaha, Neb.
On the 58-over teams, there are some players as old as 70 that still compete each year.
"A lot of the guys keep saying they are going to keep doing this while they can, while they are able," said Sayles. "We are all fortunate to play. It doesn't mean we don't have any aches and pains. I've noticed some of the guys have slowed down a bit, but when you watch some of the older guys play, it is still the same game. The ball is pitched a little slower, the guys are a lot slower. They make a throw across the infield and it is still a bang, bang play. I've heard guys come back from a play like that and say, ‘I about beat that out.' They all have a great time and there is a lot of great comrade."
Sayles said the tournament wouldn't be possible without the use of Pete Lien Memorial Field and Post 320 and Black Hills Surgical Ballpark with the help from Black Hills Sports Inc. and Baseball Parents Inc.
"Post 22 and Post 320 since the inception of this tournament has allowed us to use of their facilities, and this year with the brand new renovated facility, every team will have the opportunity to play on a gorgeous ball park," Sayles said.
There will be a pig feed, with brats, hot dogs, salads, plenty of drinks starting at 4 pm, at McKeague Field, with all the teams players, wives and family members will be there enjoying everyone’s company, Sayles said, and sharing stories about baseball and Mike Coley, Bob Ellwanger and Kenny Foster, all having played with and against over the years, and have since passed away, but will never be forgotten.
Sayles also credits and thanks Camp Rapid for setting up the tents, tables and chairs for the food to be served.
There are games from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, with a championship game Monday morning on each field starting at 9 a.m. There is no charge to come out and watch a game or games.