Televised gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual Hearts for Habitat Gala will be a special one-hour television program this year. Tune in to Hearts for Habitat at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on KOTA TV. Hosted by Jack Caudill, Hearts for Habitat will be an opportunity to hear real-life experiences from locals who have struggled to find affordable housing.

Throughout the gala, viewers can enjoy the music of Nashville-based country, blues and Christian guitarist Doyle Dykes and hear from Habitat partner families Michael, Lacey and Maria, as well as Habitat Executive Director Scott Engmann. Board president Dr. Sandra Ogunremi will speak about diversity. She is a minister, speaker and author of the newly released “Casting Down Disruptive Imaginations.”

"Our fundraising goal is $20,000," said Kenzie Oswald, resource development director. "We also want to bring awareness and education with this Hearts for Habitat televised event."

Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is receiving more inquiries about its program as housing prices continue to rise, Engmann said. Locally, the average asking price for a house is $330,000, meaning homeowners need an income of $54,000 a year to afford a home at that price.

