Temporary lane closure planned for Westbound I-90 at Exit 59

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the westbound driving lane of Interstate 90, beneath the LaCrosse Street Bridge (exit 59), will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m to 2 p.m both Monday and Tuesday, June 20-22. The closure is necessary for the construction crews to work on decking the bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for minor delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and drive cautiously through the workzone.

This is the second year of the project to reconstruct the interchange on I-90 at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street). Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on the $17 million project. The overall completion date of this project is June 2023.

