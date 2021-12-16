Tenacious Custer girls hold off RC Christian in LNI 1st round

Without their 6-foot-4 center, the Custer girls basketball team doesn’t possess much height. But what they lack in size, they make up for with tenacity and peskiness.

Several times in the second half Thursday night, Rapid City Christian used mini runs to get back within a few points of the Wildcats, but was never able to level the contest.

The final push came in the closing 30 seconds when the Comets had three chances to tie the game, including a top-of-the-key 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot missed as Custer advanced to the semifinals of the Lakota Nation Invitational with a 38-35 win at Summit Arena.

“Basketball is just a game of those spurts and you’ve got to be able to hold them off and then come back with your own,” Wildcats head coach Tobey Cass said. “They play good, hard defense, and that’s what we preach. We changed a little bit of that this year and really worked on trying to be more physical and be a defensive team.”

Alice Sedlacek paced Custer (2-0) with 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds, while Josey Wahlstrom added 12 points.

Olivia Kieffer recorded a double-double for RC Christian (3-1) by collecting a game-high 23 points, nearly 66% of her team’s total, on 10-of-22 shooting and pulled down 17 rebounds. Savannah Armendariz chipped in seven points for a squad that went 0-for-15 on 3s

“I think the story of the game is that they were a little more tough than we were,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “It started from the tip, and it surprised me, but they were. They played more physically and they didn’t back down. They believed they were going to win and they pulled it out.”

On a bumpy start for both offenses, Wahlstrom hit a wide open 3 to begin a lead for the Wildcats that they never surrendered. They grinded to a 14-4 lead in the first half, aided by a steal and layup from Allyson Cass (five points), a hindrance all game on defense, and a Sedlacek 3-pointer.

The Lady Comets went scoreless for more than four minutes to start out, finally getting on the board when Kieffer drove the lane and notched a layup with 11:49 to play in the first half.

“I think it was more Custer forcing their will than it was nerves,” Joe Kieffer said. “Our girls had a really good walkthrough today, we had a great scout, I thought we were ready, and they just punched us in the nose instead of us doing that to them.”

Kieffer tallied her team’s first six points before RC Christian, trailing 18-6, strung together eight straight points, thanks in part to a fastbreak layup from Armendariz, to close out the first half and make it a four-point contest at intermission.

The first of the Lady Comets’ second-half efforts to try and pull even came at the start when three consecutive points made it 18-14, but the Wildcats answered with a 3-point play from Cass, which was followed by a pair of 3s by Allie Kelley (four points) and Sedlacek to stretch it back out to a six-point game.

Ahead by four later in the frame, Wahlstrom and Sedlacek exchanged points twice on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to double digits, 36-25, with 4:10 remaining in regulation.

“It’s spread out. Each kid had a handful (of points) and that’s what we want,” Cass said. “It makes you harder to beat when you’re that way.”

RC Christian answered with six straight points, including a coast-to-coast bucket by Armendariz, before Kieffer notched back-to-back layups to cut the margin back to single digits, 38-35, with less than a minute to play.

A Wildcats travel violation gave the ball back to the Lady Comets, who turned the ball over on the other end. Then a missed front-end on a one-and-one gifted them another opportunity, but a corner 3 missed. Lastly, a second missed front-end one-and-one with 8.7 seconds left awarded them one last chance, but the 3-point attempt at the horn clanked off the backboard.

“I don’t think it’s a secret what we’re going to do,” Cass said. “We’re going to push the pace and if you can run with us all game, then kudos to you, and if you can’t, we’re probably going to get a little bit of a lead and hopefully hang on to it at the end.”

Custer, the No. 6 seed in the Oceti Sakowin bracket, will battle No. 2 Lakota Tech (4-0) in the semifinals Friday at Summit Arena, while No. 3 Rapid City Christian faces No. 7 Dupree (2-2) in the first consolation round Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

