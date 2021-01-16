Tendeck gets first pro win as tenacious Rush squad beats Tulsa

Peterson wouldn’t relent, however, floating an east-west pass to Empey just 93 seconds into the second period, which Empey finished at the net with a one-timer to level the contest 1-1. About three minutes later, on the same possession after Peterson missed a backhanded shot, the rookie forward tapped in a wide open rebound to give the Rush a 2-1 advantage, their first lead of the series.

“We got down early and stuck with it,” Peterson said. “A lot of times we go down like that and shut down, but tonight we just had some punchbacks. It was nice to see and it’s going to keep going, hopefully.”

The Oilers were called for interference with 13:33 remaining in the middle frame to hand the Rush their second power play, but they failed to convert. A one-timer attempt from Charlie Curti was quelled when his stick broke on the swing. Rapid City fended off two penalties in the period, clearing the puck three times after Shawn Boutin was nabbed for interference, and leaving the final 17 seconds of a slashing infraction on Drew Callin for the final frame.

Tendeck also made a great save on a Tulsa breakaway with eight minutes to play in the period, and the rebound drifted wide of an incoming Oilers skater.