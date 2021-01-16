Tendeck gets first pro win as tenacious Rush squad beats Tulsa

With Saturday’s game tied, Avery Peterson hauled in a beautiful cross-ice pass from Tyler Coulter and tried to put a backhanded shot on net early in the second period.
His attempt at a go-ahead score missed, but only seconds later the 6-foot-3 forward put his stick on a rebounded puck and saw nothing but net as he put away the goal to put the Rapid City Rush ahead.
“You want the finished product of that to be a goal, so to see that hacked away is always frustrating,” Peterson said of his first attempt. “But I think we just kept at it and kept battling, and got rewarded.”
Dave Tendeck made sure his team kept their lead, as the rookie goaltender made 37 saves and earned his first professional win as the Rush came away with a 3-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in Game 2 of the three-game series.
“It’s been a long-time coming,” said Tendeck, who entered Saturday’s contest 0-4-0. “We haven’t had the best of starts, but there’s something special in (the locker room) and we’re very excited to see what’s going to happen here.”
Peterson and Tyson Empey finished with a goal and an assist each for Rapid City (3-9-0), while Jack Suter also scored and Coulter, Peter Quenneville, Cedric Montminy and Butrus Ghafari added assists.
Danny Moynihan scored the lone goal for Tulsa (6-4-1), an unassisted tally, while Olle Eriksson Ek saved 26 shots in net.
“It was a great response,” said Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault. “Guys worked hard and we played physically. Played a heavy game, and we’ve got to play that way all the time. That’s our identity. That’s Rush hockey right there.”
A 4-0 game could have very well been the result of the opening period as three Tulsa shots rattled off the crossbar. The Oilers did manage to put one in the net when Moyhnihan intercepted a center ice pass and directed a shot that sailed under Tendeck’s glove to make it a 1-0 contest with 7:54 to play.
“Being a goalie, stuff happens. Pucks go in, it’s just a part of the sport,” Tendeck said. “For me, knowing that, I just had to keep on going and keep on helping the boys by making saves.”
Rapid City put several pucks on target in the first frame, with several close calls resulting, but failed to score. Cedric Montminy had a look at goal on a rebound and Tyler Coulter fired in a shot off a great pass from Peterson but Eriksson Ek stopped both attempts.
With 1:54 left in the first, a Tulsa skater sent the puck into the scorer’s table from his defensive zone to initiate a delay of game penalty and give Rapid City its first power play of the night. Jack Suter’s shot on the man-advantage was turned away, and Peterson’s slapshot as time expired floated wide right.
Peterson wouldn’t relent, however, floating an east-west pass to Empey just 93 seconds into the second period, which Empey finished at the net with a one-timer to level the contest 1-1. About three minutes later, on the same possession after Peterson missed a backhanded shot, the rookie forward tapped in a wide open rebound to give the Rush a 2-1 advantage, their first lead of the series.
“We got down early and stuck with it,” Peterson said. “A lot of times we go down like that and shut down, but tonight we just had some punchbacks. It was nice to see and it’s going to keep going, hopefully.”
The Oilers were called for interference with 13:33 remaining in the middle frame to hand the Rush their second power play, but they failed to convert. A one-timer attempt from Charlie Curti was quelled when his stick broke on the swing. Rapid City fended off two penalties in the period, clearing the puck three times after Shawn Boutin was nabbed for interference, and leaving the final 17 seconds of a slashing infraction on Drew Callin for the final frame.
Tendeck also made a great save on a Tulsa breakaway with eight minutes to play in the period, and the rebound drifted wide of an incoming Oilers skater.
“We just started getting pucks behind their defense and getting on the forecheck, and started hitting and playing physically. They were turning the puck over and they were on their heels,” Tetrault said. “We gained momentum after the first goal, and then we got the second one and we got the crowd into it. The whole bench was just revd up, full of energy.”
With 16:46 remaining in regulation, Suter made it a two-goal advantage when he scored from close range to make it 3-1. After Ian Edmonson was called for high-sticking with 15:58 to play, Rapid City killed the third power play for Tulsa thanks to several crucial saves by Tendeck.
Later in the frame, a puck that ended up behind Tendeck and in the net was immediately waved off for goaltender interference. Following a lengthy review, officials confirmed the no goal.
Butrus Ghafari was then nabbed for delay of game trying to clear a puck from the Rush’s defense zone but his attempt landed out of bound. Still, Tendeck and company killed another man-advantage to retain a two-goal advantage and secure the victory.
“He battled hard and played a great game. He made some key saves, and also shut the door in the second and third periods, and that’s what you need from your goaltenders,” Tetrault said of Tendeck. “It’s a big confidence-booster for a young kid coming out of junior hockey. That should give him a lot of confidence. I’m very happy and I know all the guys are happy for David for his first pro win.”
Sunday’s rubber match begins at 4:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“We just came in hungry, and we were sick of losing,” Peterson said. “We’ve had some good performances that didn’t go our way, but tonight was probably our best 60-minute performance.”