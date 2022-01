Goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned to the Rapid City Rush by the Arizona Coyotes from the Coyotes' taxi squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Tendeck was named to Arizona's taxi squad Dec. 30. He returns to Rapid City where he has appeared in 12 games this season and gone 3-9-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

A 2018 sixth round NHL Entry Draft pick by the Coyotes, Tendeck is in his second year as a pro and second with the Rush.

