Tendeck, Rush earn first shutout of season

Dave Tendeck stopped all 27 shots that came his way as the rookie goalie earned his first career shutout for the Rapid City Rush, who defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-0 Friday night in Kansas.

The Rush have now won four out of their last five games.

Rapid City (6-10-0) earned goals from Charlie Curti, Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy, who played his 100th game in a Rush uniform. Tyson Empey had the big night by assisting on all goals, while Curti added an assist, as did Andrew Sturtz.

In their first meeting with the Thunder this season, the Rush got on the board in the first 12 minutes of the contest when Curti scored on assists from Sturtz and Empey with 8:09 to play in the first period to make it 1-0.

The second period ended scoreless as neither squad managed to find the back of the net despite 14 shots from Wichita (7-3-1) and three power-play opportunities as Rapid City's Jack Suter was called unsportsmanlike conduct, Peter Quenneville for tripping and Shawn Boutin for hooking.