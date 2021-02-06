Tendeck, Rush shut out Indy Fuel 2-0

Rapid City Rush goaltender Dave Tendeck had 31 saves for his second professional shutout in a 2-0 win against the ECHL’s top-ranked Indy Fuel on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Offensively, Butrus Ghafari scored his first professional goal with 38.9 seconds remaining in the opening period, and Peter Quenneville hit pay dirt for a third game in a row.

The Rush were outshot 16-9 in the opening period, but the final shot of the frame proved to be the difference maker. Early in the game, Ghafari collected a Quenneville cross-ice pass, and rifled a shot past Indy goalie Billy Christopolous for his first career goal, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead (Quenneville and Kevin Spinozzi assisted). Tendeck stood tall in the opening frame, and stopped all 16 Fuel shots.

Quenneville doubled the Rush lead in the second period on a point-blank sequence, and it proved to be the final goal of the night. With 6:25 played in the second period, Avery Peterson tried to set up Quenneville for a one-timer, which was denied originally. Quenneville stuck with the rebound and poked the loose change past Christopoulos to double the Rush lead to 2-0 (Peterson and Mikael Tam assisted). Tendeck again remained perfect in the middle act, staving off 11 shots.