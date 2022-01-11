 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Tendeck, Rush trio called back up to Tucson

Rapid City goalie David Tendeck makes a save on a wrap-around shot by Iowa forward Alex Carlson in the Rush's 3-2 win Jan. 7 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Rapid City Rush goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Arizona Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners, while forwards Logan Nelson and Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers have also been promoted, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Goalie Bailey Brkin, who spent training camp with Rapid City, was also signed by the Rush following Monday's release of Hayden Stewart.

Tendeck heads to Tucson for the second time this season. He spent a week with the Roadrunners in November but did not appear in any games. Over 15 appearances for Rapid City, Tendeck is 4-10-1-0 with a 3.31 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Nelson returns to the AHL after a recent stint that had him appear in two games for Tucson. He did not record any points in his first appearance with the Roadrunners. For the Rush this season, Nelson has ten goals and 26 assists in 32 games played. He is the ECHL’s leader in assists and is second in the league in points.

Wichers joins Tucson for the third time this season. The rookie defenseman has played five games for the Roadrunners and has not recorded a point while skating to a -2 rating with two penalty minutes. In 23 games for the Rush, Wichers has two goals and one assist.

People are also reading…

Coatta opened the season by playing one game for Tucson. In his time with the Rush, he has set new career highs with 12 goals and 13 assists over 33 games played.

Brkin opened his season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Quad City Storm. Over 12 games for Quad City he is 8-2-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .926 save percentage. Brkin has also appeared in four games in the ECHL this season with the Fort Wayne Komets where he went 2-2-0-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .869 save percentage.

The Rush hit the road for three games in three nights this week in Kansas against the Wichita Thunder, beginning Thursday.

